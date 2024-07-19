Jolene Bickel’s New Book, “The Order of the Circle: Book 1 Gabrielle's Story,” a Captivating Fantasy That Follows a Princess’s Daring Quest to Save Her People
Port Republic, MD, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jolene Bickel, an avid reader who lives on a small farm in Southern Maryland and enjoys watching her children play sports and perform music, has completed her most recent book, “The Order of the Circle: Book 1 Gabrielle's Story”: a gripping and spellbinding adventure that delves into a world of magic and prophecy that centers around a princess’s mission to unravel the mysteries of the Order of the Circle before it’s too late.
“When her husband is taken and a threat to her people emerges, Princess Gabrielle Montoya of the Nightbringer clan does not hesitate to take action,” writes Bickel. “Gypsy singer turned vampire, she is married to the prince of the clan. While searching for her beloved Avi, Gabrielle stumbles across a prophecy that may crumble everything and a new enemy bent on destroying the preternatural community surrounding her. With her most trusted friends, Gabby sets off on a mission to not only save her people but all of the creatures she interacts with along the way. As the nature of the Order of the Circle becomes more clear, an alliance is formed, and soon the prophecy shall be fulfilled.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jolene Bickel’s book is a gripping tale of adventure and intrigue that will keep readers on the edge of their seats as Gabrielle inches closer and closer to both the truth and imminent danger. Expertly paced and brimming with incredible world building, Bickel's narrative deftly blends elements of fantasy, romance, and suspense to create an immersive reading experience that is sure to leave readers eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Order of the Circle: Book 1 Gabrielle's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
