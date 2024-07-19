Mark Gatt’s New Book, “Paulus: The Shipwreck AD 60: Second Edition,” Explores How a Roman Anchor Could Lead to the Truth Surrounding the Location of St. Paul’s Shipwreck
New York, NY, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark Gatt, who has forty years of scuba diving experience and has directed quite a few dive teams in the search and recovery of missing persons at sea, has completed his most recent book, “Paulus: The Shipwreck AD 60: Second Edition”: a fascinating read that chronicles the discovery of an ancient lead anchor stock adorned with the names of Egyptian gods and the search for the real-life locations of St. Paul’s shipwreck in Malta.
“This book, narrating the discovery of an ancient lead anchor stock embossed with the names of the Egyptian gods ISIS and SARAPI(S) in the seabed off Salina Bay on a Sunday morning in April 2005, is also the story of the search for the real site of St Paul’s shipwreck in Malta,” writes Biblical scholar Paul Guillaumier. “In the process, the author surprises us with a novelistic but accurate account of the storm, shipwreck, and landing of St Paul in Malta, as set out in chapters 27 and 28 of the Acts of the Apostles. But Mark Gatt’s own investigations on the site of the Apostle Paul’s shipwreck is also his own quest for the spiritual message of salvation in St Paul’s life and teaching embodied in the real ‘anchor’ of Christ Jesus.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark Gatt’s book not only illuminates a pivotal moment in early Christian history but also delves into the author’s personal journey of discovery and spiritual exploration. This edition offers readers an enriched understanding of St. Paul’s enduring legacy and the historical context surrounding his shipwreck.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Paulus: The Shipwreck AD 60: Second Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
