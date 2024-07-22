Elizabeth "Betty" Clark’s New Book, “Tell It Like It Is: Justice or Injustice as I Experienced It and ‘Whatever!’” is a Bold and Thought-Provoking Memoir
Jacksonville, NC, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth “Betty” Clark has completed her most recent book, “Tell It Like It Is: Justice or Injustice as I Experienced It and ‘Whatever!’”: a candid and emotionally stirring autobiographical account that dives into the murky waters of justice, exposing personal encounters with wrongdoing and challenging readers to confront societal injustices head-on.
“Through this writing, I hope to encourage others, wherever they are, to tell their experiences of dealing with wrongdoers, shysters, and scammers,” writes Elizabeth. “And if leaders or service providers in your city and county resolve issues with lip service, back-burner service, a lack of concern, or incompetence when you question actions taken under their area of purview, expose their failure to act or their inappropriate action, as the case may be. Ignoring a problem tends to have the same result as supporting a problem—it continues to grow!”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth “Betty” Clark’s book fearlessly addresses systemic failures and personal betrayals, urging readers to speak out against incompetence and indifference wherever it may manifest. With "Tell It Like It Is," the author pushes the boundaries of storytelling, empowering readers to reclaim their voices and demand accountability in their communities.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tell It Like It Is: Justice or Injustice as I Experienced It and ‘Whatever!’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
