Author Dan Kraus’s New Book, “Everything About You: Poems Inspired By Love And Loss,” is a Poignant Collection of Poetry That Expresses Grief and Loss
Recent release “Everything About You: Poems Inspired By Love And Loss” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dan Kraus is a collection of poems written in early 2023 to help him cope with the loss of both his parents, a girlfriend, and a job.
Ballwin, MO, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dan Kraus has completed his new book, “Everything About You: Poems Inspired By Love And Loss”: a moving collection of poems written as requests, personal experiences, and observations. While a few are written about experiences with one particular person, they are written as an anthem for anyone who has loved and lost.
Author Dan Kraus has lived in St. Louis for most of his life. He moved away for nine years to live in Springfield, Missouri, and attend school. After school, he became a bar owner. Currently, he is a mortgage loan officer during the day. He enjoys traveling and visiting with his two grown sons. Dan also runs trivia nights for charities and is the social director of a local pool where he is a member. The book was inspired by a rough time in his life, and it was a way for him to deal with the sorrow. This is his first time publishing a book, and he plans to attempt more in the future.
The collection features poems including “Six Months,” “Waves,” “Let Her Go,” “Falling Out of Love,” “From the Beginning,” “Two Thoughts,” “Everything about You,” “My World Since You’ve Gone,” “Fighting Demons,” “Coming Home,” “Thoughts on Paper,” “Taking on the World,” “The Night Is the Hardest,” “Starting Over,” and many more.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dan Kraus’s impactful work invites readers to enjoy reading the poems a few at a time and remember that others experience what they may be going through at this time.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “Everything About You: Poems Inspired By Love And Loss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Dan Kraus has lived in St. Louis for most of his life. He moved away for nine years to live in Springfield, Missouri, and attend school. After school, he became a bar owner. Currently, he is a mortgage loan officer during the day. He enjoys traveling and visiting with his two grown sons. Dan also runs trivia nights for charities and is the social director of a local pool where he is a member. The book was inspired by a rough time in his life, and it was a way for him to deal with the sorrow. This is his first time publishing a book, and he plans to attempt more in the future.
The collection features poems including “Six Months,” “Waves,” “Let Her Go,” “Falling Out of Love,” “From the Beginning,” “Two Thoughts,” “Everything about You,” “My World Since You’ve Gone,” “Fighting Demons,” “Coming Home,” “Thoughts on Paper,” “Taking on the World,” “The Night Is the Hardest,” “Starting Over,” and many more.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dan Kraus’s impactful work invites readers to enjoy reading the poems a few at a time and remember that others experience what they may be going through at this time.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “Everything About You: Poems Inspired By Love And Loss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories