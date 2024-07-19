Author Sandra Pixley-Rees’s New Book, "Daughter of the Last Duke," is a Historical Fiction of a Young Woman’s Journey of Courage, Survival, and Personal Sacrifice

Recent release “Daughter of the Last Duke” from Covenant Books author Sandra Pixley-Rees is a compelling tale of courage and turmoil set against the backdrop of Spanish unrest and military campaigns. Faustine, the protagonist, navigates perilous landscapes and political upheaval, showcasing resilience in the face of imminent danger and personal loss.