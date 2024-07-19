Author Annette Nation’s New Book, "New Beginnings," is a Poignant Narrative That Delves Into Themes of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Love
Recent release “New Beginnings” from Covenant Books author Annette Nation weaves a captivating tale of Anna and her daughter Crissy, who embark on a transformative journey from materialism to authenticity in a quaint Southern town. As they navigate new relationships and unexpected challenges, they discover true fulfillment and love amidst suspense and heartfelt moments.
Douglas, GA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Annette Nation, a former school counselor, has completed her new book, “New Beginnings”: a riveting tale set against the backdrop of a charming Southern town in South Carolina that follows Anna and her teenage daughter Crissy as they leave behind the superficial trappings of their past for a chance at a simpler, more meaningful life.
Raised in a close-knit Southern community rooted in Christian values, author Annette Nation firmly believes in the inherent worth and purpose of every individual. Her life's mission is dedicated to empowering young people to overcome obstacles and discover their unique calling. Witnessing the impact of societal pressures, peer influences, financial stress, and the unrealistic expectations of a virtual existence, Annette is driven to understand and alleviate these burdens.
“Anna returns to her Southern small-town roots to reacquaint with her forgotten self as she watched Crissy transform from a popularity-seeking material girl into a caring, purposeful being,” writes Annette. “Through authentic relationships, they both find true meaning and fulfillment. Throughout their adventures, Crissy learns that life doesn’t have to include sports cars and designer clothes in order to be exciting! While Anna uses her energy to wake up a sleepy town, Crissy learns what it’s like to have true friends.
“For mystery lovers, there is also an element of suspense that will keep the readers on edge. Anna’s comfortable life in California ends when her new job as a social worker involves her and Crissy in a domestic violence case.
“Not only do they find purpose and happiness, but they also find true love in the most unexpected situations. They become attracted to commitment to strong principles rather than prestige and power. Brock Herrington’s blue eyes and his love for horses help change Crissy’s perspective of a small Southern town from backwoods to dreamy. However, Anna had to work at convincing John Graves that she was not a shallow rich girl who just blew into town for thrills in her shiny silver Jag.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Annette Nation’s new book resonates with themes of hope, resilience, and the courage to embrace change. Through Anna and Crissy's journey, “New Beginnings” explores the universal human experience of overcoming adversity, finding strength in vulnerability, and discovering that true happiness lies not in superficial achievements but in authentic relationships and personal growth.
Readers can purchase “New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
