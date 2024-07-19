Author Annette Nation’s New Book, "New Beginnings," is a Poignant Narrative That Delves Into Themes of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Love

Recent release “New Beginnings” from Covenant Books author Annette Nation weaves a captivating tale of Anna and her daughter Crissy, who embark on a transformative journey from materialism to authenticity in a quaint Southern town. As they navigate new relationships and unexpected challenges, they discover true fulfillment and love amidst suspense and heartfelt moments.