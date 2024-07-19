Author Joseph Wulf’s New Book, "Reach from Beyond," is a Gripping and Spellbinding Novel Based on True Events That Follows a Chilling Murder Investigation
Recent release “Reach from Beyond” from Covenant Books author Joseph Wulf is a gripping narrative rooted in true events that unfold against the backdrop of Illinois’ Interstate Highway system. What begins as a routine traffic incident quickly escalates into a murder mystery, captivating readers with its blend of intrigue, investigation, and supernatural elements.
Citrus Heights, CA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Wulf, a retired law enforcement officer with twenty-eight years’ experience, has completed his new book, “Reach from Beyond”: a compelling murder investigation that takes an unexpected turn, intricately weaving together elements of crime procedural and supernatural intrigue.
“‘Reach from Beyond’ is based on a true story,” writes Wulf. “What started as a traffic accident on the Illinois Interstate Highway system turned into a murder investigation. The division of criminal investigation with the Illinois State Police was called to take over the investigation. Agent Josh Wood will be assigned to make contact with the victim from somewhere beyond the normal channels of his job.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Wulf’s new book offers an immersive experience filled with suspense, mystery, and thought-provoking twists that will take readers on an unforgettable journey. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Reach from Beyond” will keep the pages turning from start to finish, leaving readers on the edge of their seats until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Reach from Beyond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
