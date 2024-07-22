Author Elliot Han’s New Book, "The Shepherd on the Altar," is a Scripture-Based Novel That Explores the Story of Cain and Abel and Their Choices to Worship God or Not

Recent release “The Shepherd on the Altar” from Covenant Books author Elliot Han is a compelling tale that delves into the timeless struggle between Earthly desires and divine faith. Set in the aftermath of Eden, the story follows Cain and Abel as they navigate life's challenges and grapple with the ultimate decision to bow before worldly temptations or stand firm in devotion to God.