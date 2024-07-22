Author Elliot Han’s New Book, "The Shepherd on the Altar," is a Scripture-Based Novel That Explores the Story of Cain and Abel and Their Choices to Worship God or Not
Recent release “The Shepherd on the Altar” from Covenant Books author Elliot Han is a compelling tale that delves into the timeless struggle between Earthly desires and divine faith. Set in the aftermath of Eden, the story follows Cain and Abel as they navigate life's challenges and grapple with the ultimate decision to bow before worldly temptations or stand firm in devotion to God.
Flower Mound, TX, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elliot Han, the children and youth pastor of Dallas Seum Church, has completed his new book, “The Shepherd on the Altar”: a compelling tale that transports readers back to the dawn of humanity, exploring the age-old conflict between man's desires and the call of the divine as brothers Cain and Abel set off on different paths of worship that leads to devastatingly fatal consequences.
Author Elliot Han received his bachelor’s degree from Yonsei University, master’s from Seoul National University, and MA in history of science from Indiana University, Bloomington. Currently, the author is enrolled in the Master of Theology Course of Dallas Theological Seminary. He has a passion for Bible exposition, worship, intercession prayer, spiritual formation, and, especially, writing about God.
Set after the expulsion from Eden, “The Shepherd on the Altar” follows Adam, Eve, and their sons Cain and Abel, as they settle into their new lives outside of Paradise. Amidst toiling in the fields and tending to their flocks, the brothers find themselves confronted with profound choices that will shape their destinies and test their faith.
“One day, Abel leads his herd to the pasture and realizes that one little lamb has gone missing,” writes Han. “He leaves the rest of the herd and ventures down to the valley of darkness to find it. But Abel gets stuck in the mud, and the king of black locusts appears. He demands Abel to bow down to it for life and prosperity in return. When Abel resists this tempting offer, he becomes filled with the fire of God and rescues himself and his lamb.
“Back at home, Cain is furious that Abel went all the way for just a little lamb, putting the rest of the flock in danger. That night, Cain also encounters the king of black locusts in his dream. Cain is tempted by the same offer. He chooses to bow down to it.
“The next day, the family heads to the River Euphrates for the annual sacrifice. Cain offers the old grains and asks God to bless them with a good harvest. However, the smoke from the altar falls to the ground instead of rising to heaven. As the whole family falls into despair because God has clearly rejected their sacrifice, Abel steps forward. Praying that God would send them his fire and restore them, he offers the lamb that he rescued on the altar.
“The very next moment, they see something coming down from heaven, and it was…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elliot Han’s new book is a captivating exploration of humanity's perennial quest for meaning and purpose, offering readers a poignant reminder of the enduring power of faith in the face of adversity. With its timeless themes and compelling characters, “The Shepherd on the Altar” is perfect for fans of historical fiction, biblical retellings, and philosophical literature, and is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers long after they've turned the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Shepherd on the Altar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
