Author William A. Eaddy II’s New Book, “Insider Information: What Wall Street Doesn’t Want Your Street to Know,” Makes Financial Literacy Accessible
Recent release “Insider Information: What Wall Street Doesn’t Want Your Street to Know” from Page Publishing author William A. Eaddy II is a must-read that shares the long-hidden secrets of banks and any financial institution.
Chicago, IL, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William A. Eaddy II, a recognized leader in banking, investments, nonprofit, city and county government, entertainment, and more, has completed his new book, “Insider Information: What Wall Street Doesn’t Want Your Street to Know”: an engaging guide that reveals the truth about why banks offer the products and services they render.
Author William A. Eaddy II has over twenty-five years of executive leadership and management experience and credits all his success to his faith in God and his parents Dr. Michael and Lady Christine “Rose” Eaddy. He started his career as a nineteen-year-old peak-time coin teller working fifteen hours per week. Ten years later, he became one of the youngest first vice presidents and retail district managers in the country for JP Morgan Chase, overseeing thirteen bank branches with hundreds of employees and managing over a billion dollars in relationships. Eaddy was recognized by JP Morgan Chase as one of its top 10 percent managers and leaders in their entire retail banking organization worldwide. Eaddy went on to become vice president and retail district manager of every US Bank location within the city of Chicago and its immediate surrounding suburbs. They are twelve in total. At US Bank, he was again a recognized leader in sales, service, and management, featured and celebrated around the country for his phenomenal ability to lead, motivate, show the way, and hold accountable those who reported to him within his organization.
He has been a licensed financial adviser, licensed real estate broker, licensed insurance agent, and more. Eaddy was born and raised in the city of Chicago and advocates and educates the communities in which he resides and serves. He is a proud father of two daughters.
Eaddy writes, “Banks offer checking accounts that do not require keeping a minimum balance of monies in the account at all times. The benefit of this zero balance account is that your money is 100 percent available to you for your use. There are also checking accounts that do require a minimum balance, and in this case, the bank typically will pay you, the customer, interest on the funds within the account as long as that minimum balance is maintained. The benefit of minimum balance requirement accounts is that it helps to discipline you in keeping money in your account at all times.”
Published by Page Publishing, William A. Eaddy II’s informative work teaches readers how to apply these financial truths with knowledge and understanding of the real power they, as customers/clients, hold when establishing banking relationships now and in the future.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Insider Information: What Wall Street Doesn’t Want Your Street to Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
