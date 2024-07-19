Author Manuel Franco Ortega’s New Book, “Some People Should Never Be Managers,” Draws Upon the Author’s Experiences to Reveal Poor Leadership’s Impact in the Workplace
Recent release “Some People Should Never Be Managers: My Journey Building Dream Teams and Helping People Work Smarter and Live Better” from Page Publishing author Manuel Franco Ortega is an insightful guide that offers practical advice for navigating career challenges, improving management skills, and fostering healthier work environments for professionals at any stage of their careers.
Seattle, WA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Manuel Franco Ortega, who has over forty years of management experience and ended his career as a first vice president and technology manager at a large bank, has completed his new book, “Some People Should Never Be Managers: My Journey Building Dream Teams and Helping People Work Smarter and Live Better”: a compelling call to action that sheds light on the detrimental effects of ineffective management practices and offers a roadmap for achieving better leadership outcomes.
With over fifty years of extensive information systems experience across diverse sectors including public utilities, oil, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, banking, and telecommunications, author Manuel Ortega is renowned for advancing data management practices and fostering high-performance teams. He pioneered early database management systems and co-founded both database user groups and the Data Management Association (DAMA) - Puget Sound in Seattle. Beyond his professional achievements, Manuel is a dedicated educator and mentor, and is passionate about inspiring young people, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, to pursue higher education and career readiness. He currently volunteers at a Seattle hospital, focusing on process improvement, and resides in West Seattle with his wife, Martha.
In “Some People Should Never Be Managers,” readers will find a comprehensive guide that spans personal development, professional growth, and the ethical responsibilities of management as they explore the far-reaching consequences of subpar managerial practices on employee well-being, organizational performance, and societal responsibility. Through Ortega's insights and practical advice, readers will discover how to navigate toxic work environments, address inappropriate managerial behavior, and cultivate the tools required to take charge of their careers and create a meaningful impact in their organizations.
“The two most valuable assets a company has are people and data,” writes Ortega. “Companies rely on people to run the business and data to make informed decisions. Unfortunately, many companies do not manage these assets very well. This book is about my journey to improve management and data.
“My forty years of management experience, working for thirteen companies, and thirty-three managers qualify me to write this book—also, my accomplishments in developing great database teams and advancing the data management profession. Throughout my book, you will find pieces of wisdom I gained during my lifetime.”
Published by Page Publishing, Manuel Franco Ortega’s enlightening guide blends together personal anecdotes and professional expertise to deliver empowering insight into the transformative power of effective leadership and ethical management practices. Through sharing his best practices that have been developed throughout his career, Ortega draws upon his own journey to empower readers to recognize and overcome the challenges posed by inadequate leadership.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Some People Should Never Be Managers: My Journey Building Dream Teams and Helping People Work Smarter and Live Better” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With over fifty years of extensive information systems experience across diverse sectors including public utilities, oil, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, banking, and telecommunications, author Manuel Ortega is renowned for advancing data management practices and fostering high-performance teams. He pioneered early database management systems and co-founded both database user groups and the Data Management Association (DAMA) - Puget Sound in Seattle. Beyond his professional achievements, Manuel is a dedicated educator and mentor, and is passionate about inspiring young people, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, to pursue higher education and career readiness. He currently volunteers at a Seattle hospital, focusing on process improvement, and resides in West Seattle with his wife, Martha.
In “Some People Should Never Be Managers,” readers will find a comprehensive guide that spans personal development, professional growth, and the ethical responsibilities of management as they explore the far-reaching consequences of subpar managerial practices on employee well-being, organizational performance, and societal responsibility. Through Ortega's insights and practical advice, readers will discover how to navigate toxic work environments, address inappropriate managerial behavior, and cultivate the tools required to take charge of their careers and create a meaningful impact in their organizations.
“The two most valuable assets a company has are people and data,” writes Ortega. “Companies rely on people to run the business and data to make informed decisions. Unfortunately, many companies do not manage these assets very well. This book is about my journey to improve management and data.
“My forty years of management experience, working for thirteen companies, and thirty-three managers qualify me to write this book—also, my accomplishments in developing great database teams and advancing the data management profession. Throughout my book, you will find pieces of wisdom I gained during my lifetime.”
Published by Page Publishing, Manuel Franco Ortega’s enlightening guide blends together personal anecdotes and professional expertise to deliver empowering insight into the transformative power of effective leadership and ethical management practices. Through sharing his best practices that have been developed throughout his career, Ortega draws upon his own journey to empower readers to recognize and overcome the challenges posed by inadequate leadership.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Some People Should Never Be Managers: My Journey Building Dream Teams and Helping People Work Smarter and Live Better” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories