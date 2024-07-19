Author Manuel Franco Ortega’s New Book, “Some People Should Never Be Managers,” Draws Upon the Author’s Experiences to Reveal Poor Leadership’s Impact in the Workplace

Recent release “Some People Should Never Be Managers: My Journey Building Dream Teams and Helping People Work Smarter and Live Better” from Page Publishing author Manuel Franco Ortega is an insightful guide that offers practical advice for navigating career challenges, improving management skills, and fostering healthier work environments for professionals at any stage of their careers.