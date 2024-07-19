Author W.A. Flickinger’s New Book, "Understanding Capital Improvements," Addresses Compliance and Regulations to Governmental Operations for Publicly Funded Projects
Recent release “Understanding Capital Improvements: A Guide to Compliance and Documentation” from Page Publishing author W.A. Flickinger is a comprehensive resource for municipalities, counties, and states navigating the complexities of public-funded projects, providing clear strategies and documentation methods crucial for securing and maintaining funding amidst audits and regulatory scrutiny.
Atlanta, GA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- W.A. Flickinger, who invested over a half century in performing Project Management in Capital Improvements for large and small industrial and commercial projects, both private enterprises and governmental agencies, has completed his new book, “Understanding Capital Improvements: A Guide to Compliance and Documentation”: a crucial guide for governmental entities that aims to empower townships, cities, counties, and states with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the intricate landscape of public-funded capital improvement projects.
“All townships, cities, counties, and states perform capital improvements using public funds and, often, additional funding from other governmental agencies,” writes Flickinger. “All expenditures are regulated by city or county codification of ordinances, state statutes, or Federal Acquisition Regulations. All capital improvements are subject to audit by the institutions providing the funding. All ordinances, state statutes, and the Federal Acquisition Regulations provide regulations or laws that require specific adherence to many issues in order to maintain funding or be eligible for future funding. Under audit, the governmental agency performing or that has performed the capital improvements must show documentation that exhibits adherence to all the requirements. Unfortunately, the various regulations and laws do not provide the means or methods to document the required compliance.
“This book provides an understanding of the capital improvement process and various methods of documentation, including specific language within supplied forms and contract front-end documents that will support and provide the necessary documentation showing adherence to the regulations and laws. The proper understanding of the process and documentation may be the difference between a successful audit or a failure and possibly the loss of current or future funding.”
Published by Page Publishing, W.A. Flickinger’s educational guide serves as a valuable resource for public officials, project managers, and administrators involved in infrastructure development and public works. Drawing upon the author’s years of experience and professional insight, “Understanding Capital Improvements” is an essential companion for anyone responsible for managing or overseeing public-funded projects, providing a clear roadmap for ensuring compliance and securing the necessary documentation to support successful audits.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Understanding Capital Improvements: A Guide to Compliance and Documentation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
