Author W.A. Flickinger’s New Book, "Understanding Capital Improvements," Addresses Compliance and Regulations to Governmental Operations for Publicly Funded Projects

Recent release “Understanding Capital Improvements: A Guide to Compliance and Documentation” from Page Publishing author W.A. Flickinger is a comprehensive resource for municipalities, counties, and states navigating the complexities of public-funded projects, providing clear strategies and documentation methods crucial for securing and maintaining funding amidst audits and regulatory scrutiny.