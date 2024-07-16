Visualizing Addiction: How New Research Could Change the Way We Fight the Opioid Epidemic

New research from a Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience researcher could transform how we understand the way opioids affect the brain. Current understanding of how opioids function in the brain is quite limited, primarily due to challenges in observing and measuring opioid effects in real-time. A recent breakthrough, led by Dr. Lin Tian and her research team and collaborators and published in Nature Neuroscience, is set to transform how scientists study opioid signaling in the brain.