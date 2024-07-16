Active Care Files Patent for Revolutionary Senior Healthcare Integration Platform

Active Care, a leader in senior care technology, has filed a patent for its "Unified Nursing and Rehabilitation Data Platform." Co-founded by Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, and developed by Active Therapy Management LLC, the platform integrates multiple EMR systems into one interface, providing families of patients in skilled nursing facilities real-time access to health information. This technology enhances communication among healthcare providers, patients, and families, improving care outcomes.