Active Care Files Patent for Revolutionary Senior Healthcare Integration Platform
Active Care, a leader in senior care technology, has filed a patent for its "Unified Nursing and Rehabilitation Data Platform." Co-founded by Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, and developed by Active Therapy Management LLC, the platform integrates multiple EMR systems into one interface, providing families of patients in skilled nursing facilities real-time access to health information. This technology enhances communication among healthcare providers, patients, and families, improving care outcomes.
Tyler, TX, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Active Care, a pioneering force in senior care technology, is proud to announce the filing of a patent for its groundbreaking platform. Developed by Active Therapy Management LLC, the Active Care platform represents a significant leap forward in the integration and management of patient data for senior care facilities, offering a comprehensive solution to enhance patient outcomes and streamline care processes.
Patent-Pending Technology to Revolutionize Senior Care
The patent filing marks a major milestone for Active Care, underscoring its commitment to innovation in senior healthcare. The patent-pending technology of the Active Care platform integrates multiple Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems into a single, cohesive interface, providing a comprehensive view of patient data. It is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of seniors in rehabilitation and nursing facilities, ensuring that healthcare providers have seamless access to critical information.
Addressing a Critical Need
The Active Care platform addresses the urgent need for a unified system that consolidates patient data from multiple EMR systems, making it easily accessible and manageable. This integration is crucial for improving the quality of care and operational efficiency in senior care facilities.
Empowering Families with critical health Information
The platform is primarily used by patients' families, care teams, and MDS coordinators/billers in skilled nursing home facilities. It focuses on providing families with access to their loved ones' health information, ensuring they are always informed and involved in the care process.
User-Friendly and Interactive
For patients' families, the Active Care platform offers a user-friendly application that allows them to monitor the health status and progress of their loved ones. Families can access a personalized health dashboard that displays vital signs, medication schedules, therapy progress, and nutritional information. The application also enables families to set reminders, track health goals, and communicate with the care team, ensuring they are actively engaged in the care process.
Seamless Integration and Updates
The Active Care platform integrates data from various EMR systems used in Hospitals and Senir care facilities (Epic, Net Health, MatrixCare, PointClickCare are few of the well known EMRs in hospitals and senior care) into a central processing platform. This central platform analyzes, organizes, and updates the data, ensuring accuracy and currency. The platform features a dynamic dashboard tailored to different user roles, providing relevant and actionable information for each type of user. Built-in tools facilitate seamless communication and coordination among healthcare providers, patients, and their families, enhancing the overall care experience.
Visionary Leadership
Co-founded by Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, a visionary in the field of digital health, Active Care combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of senior care needs. Dr. Kohli’s expertise and leadership have been instrumental in developing this platform, which aims to address the inefficiencies and challenges faced by healthcare providers in senior care settings.
Platform Capabilities
Active Care offers a range of features designed to improve the quality of care and operational efficiency in senior care facilities:
- Data Integration: The platform consolidates data from various EMR systems, allowing for updates and comprehensive patient records.
- User-Centric Design: Tailored interfaces for different user roles, including patients, families, care teams, and MDS coordinators/billers, ensure that relevant and actionable information is always at hand.
- Enhanced Communication: Built-in tools facilitate seamless communication between healthcare providers, patients, and their families, promoting better coordination and care.
- Billing Optimization: Tools designed for MDS coordinators/billers streamline the billing and documentation processes, ensuring accurate and timely reimbursements.
A Milestone in Senior Care
“We are thrilled to file this patent for the Active Care platform,” said Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, Co-founder of Active Therapy Management LLC. “Our platform is not just about integrating data; it’s about improving lives by providing healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care. The patent filing is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in senior healthcare.”
About Active Therapy Management LLC
Active Therapy Management LLC is dedicated to innovation and excellence in healthcare. By developing solutions like the Active Care platform, the company aims to address the critical challenges in senior care and improve the quality of life for the elderly.
For more information about Active Care and Active Therapy Management LLC, please visit Dr. Richa Kohli's LinkedIn page: (https://www.linkedin.com/in/kohliricha/)
Patent-Pending Technology to Revolutionize Senior Care
The patent filing marks a major milestone for Active Care, underscoring its commitment to innovation in senior healthcare. The patent-pending technology of the Active Care platform integrates multiple Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems into a single, cohesive interface, providing a comprehensive view of patient data. It is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of seniors in rehabilitation and nursing facilities, ensuring that healthcare providers have seamless access to critical information.
Addressing a Critical Need
The Active Care platform addresses the urgent need for a unified system that consolidates patient data from multiple EMR systems, making it easily accessible and manageable. This integration is crucial for improving the quality of care and operational efficiency in senior care facilities.
Empowering Families with critical health Information
The platform is primarily used by patients' families, care teams, and MDS coordinators/billers in skilled nursing home facilities. It focuses on providing families with access to their loved ones' health information, ensuring they are always informed and involved in the care process.
User-Friendly and Interactive
For patients' families, the Active Care platform offers a user-friendly application that allows them to monitor the health status and progress of their loved ones. Families can access a personalized health dashboard that displays vital signs, medication schedules, therapy progress, and nutritional information. The application also enables families to set reminders, track health goals, and communicate with the care team, ensuring they are actively engaged in the care process.
Seamless Integration and Updates
The Active Care platform integrates data from various EMR systems used in Hospitals and Senir care facilities (Epic, Net Health, MatrixCare, PointClickCare are few of the well known EMRs in hospitals and senior care) into a central processing platform. This central platform analyzes, organizes, and updates the data, ensuring accuracy and currency. The platform features a dynamic dashboard tailored to different user roles, providing relevant and actionable information for each type of user. Built-in tools facilitate seamless communication and coordination among healthcare providers, patients, and their families, enhancing the overall care experience.
Visionary Leadership
Co-founded by Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, a visionary in the field of digital health, Active Care combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of senior care needs. Dr. Kohli’s expertise and leadership have been instrumental in developing this platform, which aims to address the inefficiencies and challenges faced by healthcare providers in senior care settings.
Platform Capabilities
Active Care offers a range of features designed to improve the quality of care and operational efficiency in senior care facilities:
- Data Integration: The platform consolidates data from various EMR systems, allowing for updates and comprehensive patient records.
- User-Centric Design: Tailored interfaces for different user roles, including patients, families, care teams, and MDS coordinators/billers, ensure that relevant and actionable information is always at hand.
- Enhanced Communication: Built-in tools facilitate seamless communication between healthcare providers, patients, and their families, promoting better coordination and care.
- Billing Optimization: Tools designed for MDS coordinators/billers streamline the billing and documentation processes, ensuring accurate and timely reimbursements.
A Milestone in Senior Care
“We are thrilled to file this patent for the Active Care platform,” said Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, Co-founder of Active Therapy Management LLC. “Our platform is not just about integrating data; it’s about improving lives by providing healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care. The patent filing is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in senior healthcare.”
About Active Therapy Management LLC
Active Therapy Management LLC is dedicated to innovation and excellence in healthcare. By developing solutions like the Active Care platform, the company aims to address the critical challenges in senior care and improve the quality of life for the elderly.
For more information about Active Care and Active Therapy Management LLC, please visit Dr. Richa Kohli's LinkedIn page: (https://www.linkedin.com/in/kohliricha/)
Contact
Active Therapy Management LLCContact
Ashok Gupta
954-702-3000
activetherapymgmt.com
Ashok Gupta
954-702-3000
activetherapymgmt.com
Multimedia
Categories