You Don't Know Our Story,” by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Couple Roderick and Carla Dennis Offers a Beacon of Healing and Hope for Couples in New Book
Go on a journey of resilience and renewal with "You Don’t Know Our Story," the transformative new book by Roderick and Carla Dennis. This compelling story provides a heartfelt exploration of healing and hope for married couples who have experienced infidelity.
Dacula, GA, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Through the seasons of marriage - winter's chill, spring's renewal, summer's warmth, and fall's reflection - this book serves as a beacon. Drawing from their tumultuous journey - marked by betrayal, divorce, and remarriage - the Dennises offer candid insights and hard-earned wisdom. No aspect of their experience is left unexplored, as they share their triumphs and failures to illuminate the path toward a thriving marriage. Their story is more than a memoir; it's a roadmap for avoiding pitfalls and forging a bond that withstands the test of time.
“Writing You Don’t Know Our Story was a journey of uncovering truths, both personal and shared,” say authors Roderick and Carla Dennis.
Roderick and Carla Dennis infuse You Don’t Know Our Story with authenticity and emotional depth, drawing from their own experiences. Their book is a must-read for those seeking to understand and overcome the challenges of marital infidelity.
The official date of release was Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 9:00 am on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of storytellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
