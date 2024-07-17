SteepleMate Introduces SteepleMate Free: Revolutionizing Church Management with No Cost Entry
SteepleMate is excited to announce the launch of SteepleMate Free, a new initiative aimed at providing churches with essential management tools at no cost. This offering is designed to help churches streamline their operations and enhance community engagement.
Plano, TX, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SteepleMate Free offers churches access to a set of foundational tools that are both user-friendly and effective. The features include a church directory, a prayer network, and a web kiosk, all of which support the organizational needs of church communities.
Key Features:
• Church Directory: An up-to-date and accessible directory of church members to foster community connections.
• Prayer Network: A platform for members to share and respond to prayer requests, strengthening spiritual support within the congregation.
• Web Kiosk: An interface for members to engage with church activities and access important resources.
• Optional Giving Feature: An additional module available for an annual fee, supporting financial contributions with a donation-based rebate option.
Supporting Church Communities
SteepleMate Free aims to address the administrative challenges faced by churches by offering reliable and efficient tools at no cost. This initiative supports churches in their mission to build stronger, more connected communities by simplifying management tasks and enhancing engagement.
Feedback from Early Users
Early adopters of SteepleMate Free have reported significant improvements in their church management processes. Pastor John Smith of Grace Community Church shared, “The directory and prayer network have brought our congregation closer together, and the web kiosk has made it easier for members to stay engaged.”
Availability
SteepleMate Free is now available for churches looking to improve their management capabilities. More information and sign-up details can be found on the SteepleMate website.
About SteepleMate
SteepleMate offers a suite of church management software solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of modern churches. From people management and financial stewardship to digital engagement and security, SteepleMate provides tools that support the core mission of ministry and community building.
Contact
Jessica Quinones
972-885-3882
https://Pentesoft.com
