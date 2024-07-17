The 20th Annual Energy Innovations: Rockies & West takes place in San Diego, CA in August
Why are over three hundred natural gas industry experts meeting in San Diego? To share insights about Rockies & West energy markets and to structure transactions to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
Houston, TX, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Over three hundred energy industry professionals convene in August to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the Rockies & West U.S. natural gas market region. The 20th Annual LDC Gas Forum Energy Innovations: Rockies & West takes place August 14 – 16, in San Diego, CA. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.
The Program for this year’s event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Innovations to Lower Carbon - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and delivering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture (CCS), Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.). In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including: market fundamentals (supply/demand), supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, gas buyer perspectives, latest policy/regulatory diagnosis, and technology innovations. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and selling natural gas.
Beyond these overarching topics, the agenda is also designed to address issues unique to the Rockies & West U.S. natural gas markets. Gas/electric coordination concerns, including electrification of everything, as well as new data center demand to support Artificial Intelligence (AI), translates into a significant forecasted increase in natural gas fired power generation. Midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies. Peak day demand continues to stretch capabilities, as the economy and population grows, and more intermittent renewables are introduced into the fuel mix. LNG Exports, primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities, is now competing for supply from production regions that traditionally serve Rockies & West markets.
The convergence of these market conditions translates into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
The content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Energy Innovations: Rockies & West consists of 2 1/2 days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: T.B.D, Shell Energy; Will Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, Kinder Morgan; Scott Smith, President, Spire Midstream; and James Pearson, Senior Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips.
The Program also includes three moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts including representatives from: Tallgrass Energy; Earn DLT; SoCalGas; Context Labs Energy; bp; Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); East Daley Analytics; RNG Coalition; Cleveland Advisory; LADWP; and SoCalGas. Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain insight from a variety of perspectives on topical issues. The agenda also includes several installments of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers.
This Forum focuses on Rockies & West U.S. natural gas markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/rw.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include Carbon Management Energy Innovations - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture, Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.), as well as Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory Updates, Gas Buyer Insights, Risk Analysis/Hedging Strategies and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Contact
