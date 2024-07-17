New 1.8" and 1.91" Full-Color OLEDs at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is proud to unveil their newest line of full-color graphic OLED displays in 1.8” (160x128 resolution) and 1.91” (176x176 resolution) screen sizes.
Elgin, IL, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Newhaven Display releases four cutting-edge additions to their OLED display line in 1.8” and 1.91” graphic sizes with full-color (65K - 262K color depth). These passive-matrix color OLED displays mark a significant advancement in small-screen OLED technology with versatility, reliability, and visual brilliance for a wide range of applications.
Each OLED size offers the option of a fully assembled module with PCB and bezel for robustness, simple connection, and easy mounting, or a glass-only model, giving more installation design control to the user. The 1.8” and 1.91” color OLEDs feature multi-level contrast and brightness adjustment, ensuring optimal viewing in various lighting conditions along with exceptional viewing angles. They can handle a wide operating temperature range for demanding environments, they are compatible with Arduino, and they include a built-in driver for simplified setup and enhanced performance. One of the most remarkable aspects of these color OLED displays is their extended operational lifetime, surpassing that of most full-color OLEDs currently available in the market.
Additionally, with sizes larger than most full-color OLEDs readily available today, these displays offer expanded possibilities for engineers and developers to create captivating visual experiences. The 1.91” color OLED achieves a perfect square form-factor design having the same number of pixels in both horizontal and vertical directions. These 1.8” and 1.91” color OLEDs feature user-selectable 8-bit 6800/8080 Parallel and 4-wire SPI interface modes, while the 1.91” size also features I2C interface for added flexibility. Moreover, both module options were engineered with onboard DC/DC boost converter for OLED power supply and a single-low voltage power supply (3.3V) required for operation.
Whether it's portable consumer electronics, wearable technology, automotive applications, smart home devices, medical equipment, aerospace, military equipment, or any other field requiring high-quality graphics, these 1.8” and 1.91” full-color OLEDs provide the visual power and performance needed to stand out in a competitive landscape.
Features
- 1.8” and 1.91” full-color graphic OLEDs
- 65K - 262K color depth
- 160x128 pixels or 176x176 pixels
- Available as glass-only or fully assembled module
- 10,000:1 contrast ratio
- 256-step contrast and 16-step brightness adjustment
- User-selectable interface modes (Parallel / SPI / I2C)
- Full viewing angles
- Configurable display orientation on 1.8” model
- Built-in SSD1353 or SSD1333 display driver
- Longer operational lifetime than most color OLEDs
Product Part Numbers:
NHD-1.8-160128B
NHD-1.8-160128UBC3
NHD-1.91-176176B
NHD-1.91-176176UBC3
For more information about the new 1.8" and 1.91" full-color OLEDs including specs, pricing, and availability visit their website or call during business hours.
About Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display has been providing the highest quality digital displays and custom design services since 2001. Today, Newhaven Display is one of the most trusted names in engineering and supplies displays such as LCD, TFT, OLED, VFD along with development tools, accessories, and custom display solutions to customers worldwide. Newhaven Display’s US headquarters in Illinois has innovative teams who work together to develop products and design displays for customers in every industry.
Jyot Kuhfeldt
847-844-8795
https://newhavendisplay.com
