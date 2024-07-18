Bookings Open for Maan Ranakpur Festival 13 to 16 September 2024
Mana Hotels Ranakpur has opened the reservations for the Maan Ranakpur Festival - A Weekend of Adventure to be held from the 13 to the 16 of September 2024. The highlight of the event will be hot air ballooning drops for all residents.
Ranakpur, India, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotels Ranakpur today opened reservations for the Maan Ranakpur Festival 2024 – A weekend of adventure.
Scheduled to be held during the 2nd weekend of September from the 13 to the 16, the Maan Ranakpur Festival has garnered a lot of attention from all quarters.
“We are seeing a lot of interest & engagement on our website & social media accounts apart from our face to face interactions with the travel community. Due to the strategic timing of the festival in the midst of many regional holidays, we are hopeful of getting a strong response,” said Mr. Ajay Seth, Sales Manager at Mana Hotels.
"The activities confirmed so far include hot air ballooning drops, zip lining, animal rides, folk dance & western music programs, rain dance, pottery workshops to name a few,” said Mr. Vikas Bhati, Mana Operations at Mana Ranakpur.
“A 2 night package for 2 adults for the Maan Ranakpur festival will be starting at Rs. 17,000 inclusive of GST. This we feel is a very competitive price considering that all the activities including the hotly anticipated Hot Air Ballooning drop will be included in this price,” said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels.
How to book your spot for the Maan Ranakpur Festival:
The reservation for the Maan Ranakpur festival are now open. They request their guests to visit their website to book a room for themselves. In addition, you may choose to visit your nearby travel agent for assistance in booking a room with them during this period.
https://www.manahotels.in/offers/details/maan-ranakpur
Trip Advisor Reviews of Mana Hotels:
https://www.tripadvisor.in/Hotel_Review-g1162449-d2318365-Reviews-Mana_Ranakpur-Ranakpur_Pali_District_Rajasthan.html
Scheduled to be held during the 2nd weekend of September from the 13 to the 16, the Maan Ranakpur Festival has garnered a lot of attention from all quarters.
“We are seeing a lot of interest & engagement on our website & social media accounts apart from our face to face interactions with the travel community. Due to the strategic timing of the festival in the midst of many regional holidays, we are hopeful of getting a strong response,” said Mr. Ajay Seth, Sales Manager at Mana Hotels.
"The activities confirmed so far include hot air ballooning drops, zip lining, animal rides, folk dance & western music programs, rain dance, pottery workshops to name a few,” said Mr. Vikas Bhati, Mana Operations at Mana Ranakpur.
“A 2 night package for 2 adults for the Maan Ranakpur festival will be starting at Rs. 17,000 inclusive of GST. This we feel is a very competitive price considering that all the activities including the hotly anticipated Hot Air Ballooning drop will be included in this price,” said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels.
How to book your spot for the Maan Ranakpur Festival:
The reservation for the Maan Ranakpur festival are now open. They request their guests to visit their website to book a room for themselves. In addition, you may choose to visit your nearby travel agent for assistance in booking a room with them during this period.
https://www.manahotels.in/offers/details/maan-ranakpur
Trip Advisor Reviews of Mana Hotels:
https://www.tripadvisor.in/Hotel_Review-g1162449-d2318365-Reviews-Mana_Ranakpur-Ranakpur_Pali_District_Rajasthan.html
Contact
Mana HotelsContact
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Categories