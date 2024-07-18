The Konstanz-Based Startup Beawear Launches Its Innovative Size Recommendation Solution for Customers Worldwide

Beawear, a startup from Konstanz, has launched a global size recommendation solution for online shops. Using AI, it creates a precise 3D avatar from a user video to capture accurate body measurements, unlike traditional methods. Users stand in an A-pose and turn once, getting measurements in three seconds. Founders Volker Seitz and Verena Ziegler aim to reduce returns and CO2 emissions while improving customer satisfaction. Beawear seeks partners and investors for expansion.