The Konstanz-Based Startup Beawear Launches Its Innovative Size Recommendation Solution for Customers Worldwide
Beawear, a startup from Konstanz, has launched a global size recommendation solution for online shops. Using AI, it creates a precise 3D avatar from a user video to capture accurate body measurements, unlike traditional methods. Users stand in an A-pose and turn once, getting measurements in three seconds. Founders Volker Seitz and Verena Ziegler aim to reduce returns and CO2 emissions while improving customer satisfaction. Beawear seeks partners and investors for expansion.
Konstanz, Germany, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Konstanz – After years of development and intensive testing with pilot customers, the innovative startup Beawear is now making its groundbreaking scanning solution available to online shops worldwide. This technology revolutionizes size recommendations by using AI systems to create a 3D avatar with precise measurements from a simple video of the user. Unlike many providers that rely on estimates from questionnaires, Beawear captures actual body measurements.
"As a German startup specializing in size recommendations, the accuracy of our scans was extremely important to us," said Volker Seitz, co-founder of Beawear, industry expert, and long-time lecturer at the Academy of Fashion Management in Nagold. This is why pilot customers included providers of swimwear and custom swimsuits, who have a particularly high need for precision.
Beawear has also focused on a user-friendly and straightforward application. End users will find a button under each linked product that opens a widget and accesses the laptop or smartphone camera. The user then stands in a typical A-pose in front of the device and turns around once. Just three seconds later, the software has determined the body measurements and compared them with the clothing measurements to provide a reliable size recommendation.
Beawear is currently seeking business customers who offer their own products and therefore have access to all size information of their items. Through a self-developed translation solution, Beawear generates ideal body measurements from the clothing measurements in dialogue with its customers. The system also considers the stretchability of the materials and the preferred fit of the garments.
The team, led by founders Volker Seitz and Verena Ziegler, aims to reduce returns and CO2 emissions while increasing customer satisfaction and conversion rates with its solution. The startup is also working on virtual try-on and in-store scanners.
To realize its vision, the startup is looking for partners and investors. Beawear looks forward to hearing from you.
