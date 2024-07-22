A.P. Sheim’s Newly Released "Seventy times seven" is an Engaging Historical Romance
“Seventy times seven” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.P. Sheim is a captivating historical romance that explores themes of forgiveness, faith, and personal growth set against the backdrop of 1856 Minnesota.
New York, NY, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Seventy times seven”: a captivating historical romance exploring forgiveness and faith. “Seventy times seven” is the creation of published author, A.P. Sheim, a dedicated wife and mother.
Sheim shares, “Embark on this journey through the territory of Minnesota to 1856, Duluth, with Emma Withers, an eighteen-year-old orphan who decides that the Lord wants her to move on from life as she’s known it. She had been blessed with parents who taught her about the Bible and seems to have a good grip on life, but there’s so much more to learn about herself and those around her and the effects that forgiveness has had in their lives.
“Watch her grow as she interacts with the O’Connors family and especially the ideal young Mr. O’Connors, who would be so much more than a friend to her, should she choose to accept him. But something is holding her back from developing any deeper connection; and just maybe, it’s the fact that the Lord has a bigger mission in mind for her that only Francois Belcourt, a French-Ojibwe outcast and rebel, can help her to fulfill.
“In the end, will the unlikely duo together overcome danger and forbid, in Jesus’s name, the demons of resentment? Or will they fail to forgive and cause those close to them to fall away into the hands of a just God and eternal punishment?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.P. Sheim’s new book presents a richly woven tale of love, faith, and the power of forgiveness. It highlights the transformative journey of its characters as they navigate their personal struggles and divine missions in a historical setting.
Consumers can purchase “Seventy times seven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seventy times seven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sheim shares, “Embark on this journey through the territory of Minnesota to 1856, Duluth, with Emma Withers, an eighteen-year-old orphan who decides that the Lord wants her to move on from life as she’s known it. She had been blessed with parents who taught her about the Bible and seems to have a good grip on life, but there’s so much more to learn about herself and those around her and the effects that forgiveness has had in their lives.
“Watch her grow as she interacts with the O’Connors family and especially the ideal young Mr. O’Connors, who would be so much more than a friend to her, should she choose to accept him. But something is holding her back from developing any deeper connection; and just maybe, it’s the fact that the Lord has a bigger mission in mind for her that only Francois Belcourt, a French-Ojibwe outcast and rebel, can help her to fulfill.
“In the end, will the unlikely duo together overcome danger and forbid, in Jesus’s name, the demons of resentment? Or will they fail to forgive and cause those close to them to fall away into the hands of a just God and eternal punishment?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.P. Sheim’s new book presents a richly woven tale of love, faith, and the power of forgiveness. It highlights the transformative journey of its characters as they navigate their personal struggles and divine missions in a historical setting.
Consumers can purchase “Seventy times seven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seventy times seven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories