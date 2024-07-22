Myleah Mitchell’s Newly Released "The Waiting Room: Trusting God’s Process" is an Empowering Guide to Patience and Faith
“The Waiting Room: Trusting God’s Process” from Christian Faith Publishing author Myleah Mitchell offers readers a beacon of hope and encouragement in times of waiting and uncertainty. Through personal anecdotes and insightful reflections, Mitchell guides readers on a journey of trusting God's timing and process, inspiring them to persevere with patience and unwavering faith.
Leslie, GA, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Waiting Room: Trusting God’s Process,” an empowering resource for personal and spiritual growth, is the creation of published author, Myleah Mitchell.
Mitchell shares, “'The Waiting Room: Trusting God’s Process' is for anyone who is believing in God for a breakthrough, whether it be mentally, physically, emotionally, or all three. Your life may appear as though God is not moving on your behalf or does not care about your situation (big or small). Take heart because He does! You’re just in God’s process of becoming who He created you to be. Perhaps you received a word or sermon that resonated with you, but you would much rather have the breakthrough than a word alone. Although a word from God is helpful, it does not satisfy your desire for a breakthrough.
“Trust me! I have been there. I, too, found myself receiving words from God but would much rather have the breakthrough instead. Despite what was revealed, I still tried to figure things out. I knew God had not forgotten me because He responded to my prayers. I eventually felt like I was placed in a waiting room to be seen by the Great Physician, the One who can heal and restore anything, the One who can manifest a breakthrough at any moment. The Waiting Room: Trusting God’s Process is a compilation of revelations I have received during my experience in the waiting room.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Myleah Mitchell’s new book is a source of strength and inspiration for anyone navigating seasons of waiting and uncertainty. Through its pages, readers will find solace and encouragement to persevere with unwavering faith in God's perfect timing.
Consumers can purchase “The Waiting Room: Trusting God’s Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Waiting Room: Trusting God’s Process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
