Dwayne M. Thomas’s Newly Released "300 Dollars and 3 Suitcases: What’s Next?" is an Inspirational Journey of Faith and Resilience
“300 Dollars and 3 Suitcases: What’s Next?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwayne M. Thomas is a compelling narrative that explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the transformative power of trusting in God's plan. Through his personal journey, Thomas provides readers with insights into overcoming life's challenges with faith and determination.
Olivehurst, CA, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “300 Dollars and 3 Suitcases: What’s Next?” a potent reminder of God’s guiding hand, is the creation of published author Dwayne M. Thomas.
Thomas shares, “This was my journey leaving home at age twenty-three up until this current time at age sixty-one, writing this book. All that I could bring to California was my faith in God, a few dollars, my clothes, and a deeper calling in my life! How could I walk away and leave everyone behind in Connecticut like Abraham did? Was I right or wrong? Could I make it, or would I fail? My book will challenge you to see further than the natural things that you can imagine.
“Little should not be determined as not enough in your hands but revealed as sufficient, to begin with as I learned to steward it well, to grow exponentially into much more in my life for his glory! My story tells of the traps of the enemy, jumping over hurdles, healing, restoration, and victories in God if we just obey his Word and apply it to our lives. This is not 'a step as easy as one, two, and three, I’m all better now' book. You must have and need the Holy Spirit to guide you into all truth (John 16:13–15). I believe in my heart that your life will be challenged and changed. I’m being transparent so that you or someone you may know can walk in the greater person of your calling without the fear and reservation of what the world thinks about your epistle life versus what God has mandated us to do!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwayne M. Thomas’s new book provides an intimate look at his personal struggles and triumphs, encouraging readers to embrace their faith and trust in God's plan for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “300 Dollars and 3 Suitcases: What’s Next?” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “300 Dollars and 3 Suitcases: What’s Next?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
