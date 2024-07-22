Bradley Ortiz’s Newly Released “The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade” is a Captivating Cultural Exploration
“The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bradley Ortiz is an enlightening journey through the rich cultural and historical tapestry of Santa Fe, New Mexico, revealing hidden truths and personal reflections on the city’s evolution.
Albuquerque, NM, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade”: a captivating and insightful exploration of Santa Fe’s history and culture. “The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade” is the creation of published author, Bradley Ortiz, a talented designer, artist, and author. His passion for truth is evident in his designs of homes, art, and his recent love of writing. You can see more of his work by visiting Pinterest @ PAO55 or Odr Art.
Ortiz shares, “Bradley Ortiz, born Phillip Anthony Ortiz, was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His surname Ortiz has a long history that ties to the meek beginnings of Santa Fe, New Mexico (The City Different). This history shared by his ancestors and enhanced by his education of architecture and history led to this book. While maintaining his love for the home he grew up in, the reality of the true history of Santa Fe, New Mexico, sparked the idea to share the history with others who may be unaware. His married name of Bradley Ortiz is a symbol of the multicultures that make up the history of Santa Fe and has been all but lost in the changes that have taken place. Join in the story and passionate opinion of a native-grown Santa Fean who wants nothing but the best for the hometown he grew up in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bradley Ortiz’s new book offers a profound and heartfelt narrative that uncovers the layers of Santa Fe’s unique history and cultural identity, urging readers to appreciate and preserve its true essence.
Consumers can purchase “The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
