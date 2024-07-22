Marvin Roth, PhD’s Newly Released “The Faith Of An Atheist Who Loved Jesus” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Foundational Concepts of Faith and Life
“The Faith Of An Atheist Who Loved Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marvin Roth, PhD offers a unique perspective on faith, relationships, and spirituality, blending universal principles with personal insights.
New York, NY, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Faith Of An Atheist Who Loved Jesus,” a compelling exploration of reconciling atheism with admiration for Jesus's teachings, is the creation of published author, Marvin Roth, PhD.
Roth shares, “This universal Reference-Base concept was originated by Marvin Roth. The concepts are aligned with Christian and other religious beliefs and are designed to help you to
- identify and maximize time-tested, universal, positive fundamentals of loving, caring, and harmonious relationships;
- replace relationship problems and barriers with satisfying communication;
- develop your own customized marriage and family Reference-Base;
- apply these fundamentals to extended family, social, community, and work situations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marvin Roth, PhD’s new book provides readers with a unique perspective on how the principles of Jesus's teachings can be appreciated and applied to create positive relationships, even from a secular viewpoint.
Consumers can purchase “The Faith Of An Atheist Who Loved Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Faith Of An Atheist Who Loved Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Roth shares, “This universal Reference-Base concept was originated by Marvin Roth. The concepts are aligned with Christian and other religious beliefs and are designed to help you to
- identify and maximize time-tested, universal, positive fundamentals of loving, caring, and harmonious relationships;
- replace relationship problems and barriers with satisfying communication;
- develop your own customized marriage and family Reference-Base;
- apply these fundamentals to extended family, social, community, and work situations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marvin Roth, PhD’s new book provides readers with a unique perspective on how the principles of Jesus's teachings can be appreciated and applied to create positive relationships, even from a secular viewpoint.
Consumers can purchase “The Faith Of An Atheist Who Loved Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Faith Of An Atheist Who Loved Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories