Ernie Delpero’s New Book "Eddie Bosco" is a Compelling Tale Based on True Events That Follows a Young Man as He is Swept Up in a Whirlwind Adventure While Visiting Paris
Beverly, MA, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ernie Delpero, who spent his entire career as a professional businessman, has completed his most recent book, “Eddie Bosco”: a gripping and captivating novel inspired by actual events that follows the exploits of Eddie Bosco, who heads to Paris for a two-week trip and finds himself on an unforgettable adventure spanning nearly five years.
In “Eddie Bosco,” eighteen-year-old Eddie Bosco heads off to Paris, France, with the intention of staying two weeks at most and then returning to America. However, Eddie quickly finds himself involved in a dangerous situation that quickly develops into an action-filled adventure that leaves him in Paris for four and a half years.
“The story has something for everyone, including ongoing friendships, loyalty, romance, love, drama, action, sex, and violence,” writes Delpero. “At the age of eighteen years old, Eddie Bosco was a kept young man, connected with some good financial coconspirators, teamed up with his new honorably discharged veteran friends, and created his own army. Then he took on the most feared crime gang in all of France.
“‘Eddie Bosco’ is truly a must-read riveting story for everyone’s enjoyment. However, the purpose of the story is to present the facts so that the reader can form their own opinions and own conclusions as to why Eddie Bosco did what he did.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ernie Delpero’s book will take readers on a thrilling and unforgettable ride as they follow along on Eddie’s wild adventures that will keep the pages turning until the very end. With its expert blend of suspense and emotion, “Eddie Bosco” will captivate readers with Parisian intrigue and the indomitable spirit of its protagonist, serving as an exploration of courage, loyalty, and the pursuit of justice in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Eddie Bosco” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
