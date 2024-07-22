Author Salvatore Miliziano’s New Book, “From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey toward Seeking the Truth,” Documents the Author’s Lifelong Journey in Christ

Recent release “From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey toward Seeking the Truth” from Covenant Books author Salvatore Miliziano is a poignant memoir that shares the author’s transformative journey from a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ to becoming an ordained missionary, deeply rooted in his love for Israel and the Jewish people.