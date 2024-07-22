Author Salvatore Miliziano’s New Book, “From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey toward Seeking the Truth,” Documents the Author’s Lifelong Journey in Christ
Recent release “From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey toward Seeking the Truth” from Covenant Books author Salvatore Miliziano is a poignant memoir that shares the author’s transformative journey from a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ to becoming an ordained missionary, deeply rooted in his love for Israel and the Jewish people.
Delran, NJ, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Salvatore Miliziano, a follower of Jesus Christ and loving father and grandfather who has been married to his wife for fifty-six years, has completed his new book, “From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey toward Seeking the Truth”: an inspirational book that chronicles the author’s remarkable path from a childhood faith in Christianity to a profound mission as an ordained emissary in Messianic ministry.
“As I begin writing this, my autobiography, my prayer is that the words of this book will become a ‘symbol of God’s love, grace, and mercy’ for anyone who is honestly searching for truth,” writes Miliziano. “The purpose of this book is to glorify God by being obedient to His ‘calling’ on all our lives—to win souls to Christ, no matter whether they be Muslim, American Indian, Jewish, or any other religious belief.”
The author continues, “I’m really just an ordinary guy, a sinner saved by the grace of an eternal and loving God. I am also on a pilgrimage, desperately seeking God’s will for my life. In all honesty, I never expected to write a book. After all, who in their right mind would want to read a book about some kid from the Bronx who dreamed of wanting to go to Spain to become a bullfighter?
“It all started in 2012, when after my seventieth birthday, I had been discussing retirement with my wife, Carole. Later on that year, I accomplished a dream that I had always had, and I visited Israel. It was there in the Holy Land that Providence took over, and I found out that God was not finished with me yet! He had other plans for my life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Salvatore Miliziano’s new book is not just a personal narrative but a testament to the enduring power of faith and the profound impact of spiritual discovery. Through his experiences and reflections, Miliziano's story is a reminder that life's greatest revelations often come when we least expect them, and that true fulfillment lies in seeking and embracing the truth.
Readers can purchase “From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey toward Seeking the Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
