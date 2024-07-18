NewTek Introduces Intrinsically-Safe LVDTs for Use in Hazardous & Explosive Environments with the Presence of Flammable or Ignitable Gases and Liquids

NewTek introduces the NT-HL-750 series of Intrinsically-Safe LVDT Position Sensors, which are approved by Intertek Testing Labs to carry the ETL hazardous location markings for use in Class 1 Zone 0 and Zone 2 areas.