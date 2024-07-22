Author Maxx Braggz’s New Book, "1849 Bloodstonez Megaverse: Book 1," is a Gripping Tale That Invites Readers to Step Into a Spellbinding World of Fantasy and Adventure
Recent release “1849 Bloodstonez Megaverse: Book 1” from Page Publishing author Maxx Braggz is a thrilling and compelling tale that will capture the imaginations of readers as it takes them on a riveting journey packed with magic, mystery, and otherworldly creatures where fantasy becomes reality and anything is truly possible.
New York, NY, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maxx Braggz, who currently lives in Western Kentucky with his wife and son, and has a deep appreciation for music, writing, magic, religion, mythology, documentaries, and history, has completed his new book, “1849 Bloodstonez Megaverse: Book 1”: a fascinating journey into the fantastical that weaves a vibrant tapestry of magic, myth, and mayhem while delivering an exhilarating escapade through a realm unlike any other.
“Step into a Megaverse created by a God for a God,” writes Braggz. “A Universe thought to be fantasy, desire and magic become a reality for Samuel Anton, along with his trusty sidekicks, ‘Fear and Terror’ as he travels through time to save the innocent and battle those who wish to take over the world.
“Journey throughout the Bloodstonez Megaverse with Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, Warlocks, and 2 Golden Gunz that have a personality of their own.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maxx Braggz’s engaging tale is brimming with an eclectic cast of characters and the author’s incredible world-building to deliver an unforgettable literary experience that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. With its blend of fantasy, adventure, and supernatural thrills, “1849 Bloodstonez Megaverse: Book 1” heralds the arrival of a bold new voice in the realm of speculative fiction, inviting readers to lose themselves in a world where anything is possible.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “1849 Bloodstonez Megaverse: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
