Author Carol Ann’s New Book, "My Gift to You," Gives Examples of Certain Animals and Elements in the Natural World and Tells What "Gift" Each One Brings to Humans
Recent release “My Gift to You” from Page Publishing author Carol Ann is a heartwarming children’s story that highlights the infinite beauty of wildlife, featuring gorgeous illustrations that are sure to enthrall readers of all ages.
New York, NY, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carol Ann, who worked as a music teacher for twenty-one years in an elementary school in the South Bronx, has completed her new book, “My Gift to You”: a delightful children’s book that features various animals and rhyming verse that emphasizes the beauty they bring to the world.
Author Carol Ann’s love of animals, wildlife, and nature has led her to tell stories using poetry and rhymes.
Carol Ann writes, “If I were a bird, my gift to you would be a tweet of love that you have never heard.”
She continues, “If I were a deer, my gift to you would be a gentle glance when you come near.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carol Ann’s happy tale encourages young readers and listeners to celebrate the beauty of the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Gift to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
