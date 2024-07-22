Author Meghan O. Koesters’s Book, "The Hash-Marked Girl," Follows a Young Girl’s Mission to Bring Down the Woman Who Performed Illegal Drug Tests on Her and Other Girls

Recent release “The Hash-Marked Girl” from Page Publishing author Meghan O. Koesters is a suspenseful tale that follows Tally, a young girl who has survived illegal drug testing and is determined to expose Dr. Raven, the woman responsible.