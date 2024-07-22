Author Meghan O. Koesters’s Book, "The Hash-Marked Girl," Follows a Young Girl’s Mission to Bring Down the Woman Who Performed Illegal Drug Tests on Her and Other Girls
Recent release “The Hash-Marked Girl” from Page Publishing author Meghan O. Koesters is a suspenseful tale that follows Tally, a young girl who has survived illegal drug testing and is determined to expose Dr. Raven, the woman responsible.
Toledo, OH, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Meghan O. Koesters, a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in arts and communication, specializing in theater and English, has completed her new book, “The Hash-Marked Girl”: a chilling story of young girl’s attempt to bring down a doctor who has been conducting illegal drug tests.
It’s been five years since Detective John Parker discovered Tally—a scarred girl in the closet of an abandoned facility. Five years since Tally and seven other girls were illegally drug tested by Dr. Raven. And now after all these years, Dr. Raven is back and advertising her new pharmaceutical company, Oberon Pharmaceuticals. Together with Adam, the boy no one can see, Tally must find a way to expose Dr. Raven for who she is before anyone else can get hurt.
Author Meghan O. Koesters’s hobbies include acting, theatrical makeup, drawing, and set painting. She is active in community youth theater, especially Horizon Youth Theatre, and enjoys going to the movies in her spare time.
Koesters writes, “Parker began to rattle off the facts, ‘Eyewitnesses reported several teenagers—between the ages of sixteen and seventeen—being escorted in, sometimes by a tall woman with dark hair, other times by a tall man—athletic build, sandy-brown hair. According to them, only the adults were ever leaving. Ordinarily, this wouldn’t be the cause of any alarm, but there were reports of screaming and cries in the middle of the night.'”
Published by Page Publishing, Meghan O. Koesters’s engrossing work invites readers to discover whether Tally will have enough evidence to bring Dr. Raven to justice or if the past will come back to haunt her.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Hash-Marked Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
