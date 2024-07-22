Author Lila Karoub’s New Book “Webcam Revelations: A True Story of Family Lies and Destruction” Shares the True Story of a Mother Who Financially Abused Those Around Her

Recent release “Webcam Revelations: A True Story of Family Lies and Destruction” from Page Publishing author Lila Karoub is a true story about a domineering and oppressive mother who controlled her children, adult grandchildren, work associates, and anyone who could enhance her social and financial status.