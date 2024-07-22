Author Lila Karoub’s New Book “Webcam Revelations: A True Story of Family Lies and Destruction” Shares the True Story of a Mother Who Financially Abused Those Around Her
Recent release “Webcam Revelations: A True Story of Family Lies and Destruction” from Page Publishing author Lila Karoub is a true story about a domineering and oppressive mother who controlled her children, adult grandchildren, work associates, and anyone who could enhance her social and financial status.
Del Mar, CA, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lila Karoub, a retired psychotherapist, has completed her new book, “Webcam Revelations: A True Story of Family Lies and Destruction”: a striking account that shares the extreme levels of control taken by a mother determined to elevate her financial status.
Author Lila Karoub started writing early into her retirement. She was raised in Detroit, Michigan, and relocated to California, where she married and had three daughters. Her ideas for writing came early on when she was in her counseling career and is now on her third book. In her private time, she is an avid gardener and maintains a lovely cactus garden with surrounding trees and succulents at her home that has been published in home and garden magazines and online. She loves to cook Arabic cuisine.
Karoub shares, “This mother was relentless and showed no mercy to the ones she used and left behind. Even as the mother started declining, she wanted full-time monitoring of her actions while sleeping to make sure she would not die in her sleep. Without the use of her legs and one arm that were paralyzed in a massive stroke, she was still able to keep control of it all by the webcam. Little did she know that it would all come out and her true self would be revealed because of a final stroke that took her mind. The ones who agreed to help this mother stay alive were dying off themselves, and the ones who were alive were becoming crippled and disabled from this mother’s twenty-four-hour, seven-days-a-week monitoring. It was a never-ending nightmare.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lila Karoub’s intense work recounts the years of mistreatment by this mother.
Readers who wish to experience this shocking work can purchase “Webcam Revelations: A True Story of Family Lies and Destruction” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
