Author Gregory Speers’s New Book, "Arrangements by Ariel," Follows a Homeless Man Who Finds Himself Plunged Into a Dark Underworld That Explores the Depths of Humanity

Recent release “Arrangements by Ariel” from Page Publishing author Gregory Speers is a gripping story of moral reckoning and self-discovery that centers around Sammi, a homeless man who must grapple with the complexities of existence as he is thrust into a world of violence and uncertainty in which the search for purpose becomes a matter of life and death.