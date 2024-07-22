Author Gregory Speers’s New Book, "Arrangements by Ariel," Follows a Homeless Man Who Finds Himself Plunged Into a Dark Underworld That Explores the Depths of Humanity
Recent release “Arrangements by Ariel” from Page Publishing author Gregory Speers is a gripping story of moral reckoning and self-discovery that centers around Sammi, a homeless man who must grapple with the complexities of existence as he is thrust into a world of violence and uncertainty in which the search for purpose becomes a matter of life and death.
New York, NY, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Speers has completed his new book, “Arrangements by Ariel”: a thought-provoking and compelling novel that challenges readers to delve into the darkest corners of the human psyche as they follow along on one man’s harrowing journey of self-discovery and redemption.
“Sammi is a thirty-year-old homeless man that has led a life of complete purposeless and aimless mediocrity,” writes Speers. “He finds a glimmer of hope as a bartender, working in the heart of Seattle, until a chance meeting with a hyper-empowered and incredibly charismatic woman named Ariel upends his world. This throws him into a world of violence and horror that challenges his own humanity and his personal moral limits. Two questions lie at the heart of Sammi’s story. How does a world full of ways to end our species keep turning with us on it? When life hides purpose from you, what are you willing to do to find one?”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Speers’s enthralling tale expertly blends together suspense, intrigue, and moral reckoning to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page while confronting the existential dilemmas that lie at the core of the human experience. Utilizing Speers's masterful storytelling and nuanced characterization, “Arrangements by Ariel” offers a profound meditation on the nature of purpose and the choices that define every individual.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Arrangements by Ariel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
