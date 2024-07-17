KOPO KRUNCH Introduces Korean Corn Dogs at Northridge Fashion Center – Grand Opening This Friday

KOPO KRUNCH, based in Southern California, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first location at the Northridge Fashion Center. The opening is set to take place near the Food Court, 2nd floor, at 9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge, CA 91324, this Friday, July 19, 2024.