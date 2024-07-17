KOPO KRUNCH Introduces Korean Corn Dogs at Northridge Fashion Center – Grand Opening This Friday
KOPO KRUNCH, based in Southern California, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first location at the Northridge Fashion Center. The opening is set to take place near the Food Court, 2nd floor, at 9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge, CA 91324, this Friday, July 19, 2024.
Northridge, CA, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Founded by a team of food enthusiasts, KOPO KRUNCH has been perfecting the art of the corn dog for years. The company specializes in Korean corn dogs, which are hot dogs coated in a sweet and savory batter and then fried to golden perfection. The menu includes a variety of flavors and toppings, such as classic, spicy, cheese, and more. All ingredients are sourced from high-quality suppliers to ensure the best possible product.
Ricky Alam, the founder of KOPO KRUNCH, has been a prominent figure in the shopping mall environment for the past two decades, operating as a Wetzel’s Pretzels franchisee. With extensive experience in the Food and Beverage industry, Alam currently owns 13 locations in shopping malls across the United States. His expertise and dedication to quality have been instrumental in bringing KOPO KRUNCH to life.
The grand opening event will provide an opportunity for customers to experience the innovative flavors of KOPO KRUNCH. The company looks forward to sharing its love for Korean corn dogs with the Northridge community.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 19, 2024
Location: Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA 91324 (Near the Food Court 2nd floor)
For more information, please contact: Ricky: rickya05@yahoo.com
Contact
