Burning Books Press Announces E-Book Sale
Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals e-book sale extends through July 31.
New York, NY, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E-books of "Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals" are on sale for 99-cents through July 31, according to the zany new satire's publisher, Burning Books Press.
The Los Angeles-based publisher says lowering the e-book price to $.99 from $4.99 this month should attract many new readers of funny science fiction books.
"Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals" centers around the rollout of a powerful new cell phone signal, and attempts by a principled female scientist to alert the media of its dangers.
Aliens from the planet Excellon, Neanderthals, a greedy corporate president, a grad student ensnared in a bawdy wiccan love triangle, and a ditzy New York Times reporter complete Final Warning's ditzy ensemble.
Initially released exclusively on Amazon's Kindle, e-books of Final Warning priced at 99-cents are now available from Barnes & Noble's Nook, Apple, Kobo, Smashwords, and other e-book vendors. Paperbacks are available for $14.95.
"Putting Final Warning e-books on sale this month for a bargain price will definitely give more readers a chance to curl up with my crazy book," says David Drum, Final Warning's author.
"After all, giving readers a chance to read your work is the whole point of writing a book."
The e-book market in the U.S. is estimated to be between 10-20 percent of total book sales, but some readers prefer the convenience of books in a digital format, Drum observes, while other readers just love an occasional bargain for 99-cents.
Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals is Drum's third novel.
Established in 1984, Burning Books Press is a small publisher headquartered in Los Angeles.
