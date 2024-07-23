WIN SOURCE Ranked 16th Among Global Electronic Component Distributors

WIN SOURCE, a leading distributor, ranked 16th in the 2024 Top 50 Global Distributors by Supply Chain Connect, improving by two spots. Specializing in high-quality electronic components and robust supply chain solutions, the company serves key sectors like 5G and IoT. With strategic warehouses and advanced analytics, WIN SOURCE ensures stable supply and efficient service. Under CEO Ethan Tsai, the company focuses on innovation, customer satisfaction, and global expansion.