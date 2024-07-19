Italian Bred at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Italian Bred Starring Candice Guardino
Candice graduated with a BA in Musical Theatre from Wagner College. After performing in many regional theatre productions, national tours and originating roles on stage in the heart of Broadway, Candice was offered to be a writer in the CBS Comedy Showcase in Los Angeles. Candice has written screenplays, dramas, sketch comedies, and sitcoms. In 2022, Candice was selected to do an OWA for Sony Pictures Television to adapt a Vice article into a 1/2 HR comedy series. Also with Sony, Candice is currently writing a rom com for their streaming service, Pureflix. She splits her time between Los Angeles and NYC with her husband, Tom, their new baby boy Maverick, and dog, Cannoli.
Italian Bred will run August 19 & 20, 2024 @ 7:30 PM; August 20, 2024 @ 2:00 PM at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call the box office (858) 481-1055 or visit our website for tickets.
