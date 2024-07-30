Actomate Sponsors and Participates in the SOA Asia-Pacific Annual Symposium
In the SOA Asia-Pacific Annual Symposium 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur, Actomate was one of the Sponsors and Actomate’s Founder & Actuary Nicholas Yeo was one of the Speakers.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The SOA Asia-Pacific Annual Symposium is a prestigious actuarial event that took place in the Four Seasons Hotel, Kuala Lumpur from 12-13 June.
The two-day programme was organized by the Society of Actuaries (SOA), with the theme “Embracing the New Norm - Beyond Actuarial Frontier”. This symposium aimed to act as a networking platform for professionals in the Asia-Pacific region to share their experiences in the actuarial, finance and insurance industries. Experienced professionals, speakers and experts were invited to share their professional insights on the future of the industry, including Actomate’s Founder & Actuary, Nicholas Yeo.
Nicholas Yeo spoke on professionalism and how DEI links and contributes to professionalism. He also explored potential issues and problems that actuaries may face. During the session, attendees gained a more profound understanding of the resources that are available to them. This topic is of interest as professionalism is a vital cornerstone in the actuarial profession, and particularly relevant with the growing focus on DEI in the workplace. The session also included case studies that made the session relatable and engaging.
Actomate is proud to have been one of the sponsors of this diverse event that covered a variety of relevant topics including Artificial Intelligence, Climate Modelling, IFRS, and various insurance sectors. This program aimed to target actuaries, insurance, finance and investment practitioners, along with other industry professionals practicing in Asia-Pacific region.
Actomate is a technology-focused actuarial firm founded in 2015. It is the first and only actuarial firm awarded the MD Malaysia Digital status (formally known as MSC Malaysia Status) by the Malaysian Government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. In 2019 Actomate was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Asia Captive Review and in 2020 the company received Quality Assurance Scheme accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK). In 2023, Actomate won the SME100 Awards from Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA). Actomate is a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) workplace. Actomate has also made climate commitments as a signatory to the Malaysian Digital Climate Action Pledge.
