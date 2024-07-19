QNAP Introduces 24-Port 10GbE L3 Lite Managed Switch, QSW-M3224-24T, Realizing High Availability in IT Rooms
Taipei, Taiwan, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today released its first full 10GbE L3 Lite managed switch, QSW-M3224-24T. Featuring twenty-four 10G Multi-Gig ports, L3 Lite management capabilities and MC-LAG network redundancy, QSW-M3224-24T assists enterprises in deploying stable and efficient mid to large-scale high-speed network infrastructure, accelerating 4K video streaming and AV-over-IP applications.
"As enterprises grow in scale and the number of networked devices increases, the demand for switches also escalates, making the management of large network infrastructure more complex and challenging,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “as QNAP's first L3 managed switch offering multi-port 10GbE networking and advanced L3 management features, QSW-M3224-24T not only fulfills the needs of low-latency and high-density 10G network applications, but also supports advanced IP routing and network segmentation management. QSW-M3224-24T is ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises to expand their LAN efficiently and securely within a limited budget."
The QSW-M3224-24T adopts the latest QNAP Switch System (QSS) Pro network management software. QSS Pro provides L3 Lite management including IP settings (IPv4, IPv6, DNS), static routing, DHCP server, SNTP, and advanced VLAN features to enable more granular deployment and management of segmented network transmission infrastructures. It also supports Multi-chassis Link Aggregation (MC-LAG) to ensure uninterrupted switch networking, providing high availability and fault tolerance. With IGMP Snooping functions and SNMP management, along with an AV-over-IP wizard, the QSW-M3224-24T can connect multiple AV endpoints and forward multicast traffic to avoid network congestion and unnecessary data transmission. This reduces latency and improves network connection efficiency while enabling optimized network management.
The QSW-M3224-24T comes with twenty-four 10GbE RJ45 ports, which is compatible with Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T (10G/5G/2.5G/1G) technologies and provides with up to 480Gbps of switching capacity for connecting multiple L2 managed switches, unmanaged switches, and high-speed network devices. Up to 10Gbps speed per 10GbE RJ45 port can be achieved using CAT 6a cables (or better). It also provides Layer 2 management functions (such as LACP, ACL and QoS) for efficient network bandwidth controls and enhanced network security, and Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) for users to deploy small/medium-scale networks that support expansion, redundancy, and loop prevention.
Key Specifications
QSW-M3224-24T: 1U Rackmount, 24x 10GbE RJ45 ports (Compliant with NBASE-T technologies to support multi-speeds of 10GBASE-T/5GBASE-T/2.5GBASE-T/1000BASE-T/100BASE-TX), up to 480Gbps switching capacity; compliant with IEEE 802.3x; Auto Negotiation
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
