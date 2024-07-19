LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, August 13, with Discussion on "Decluttering Your Home"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Sahiba Bassi of Declutter Bee and Jamie Steele of Tidy Your Time will be their special guests for this event, providing valuable insight into the emotional and physical aspects of decluttering.
Austin, TX, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Owner of Declutter Bee, Sahiba Bassi is a professional organizer with a mission to reduce clutter and chaos-caused anxiety in people she works with. She does this by helping them declutter and teaching them how to get and stay organized. Sahiba will be joined by Jamie Steele of Tidy Your Time, a dynamic productivity coach and consultant dedicated to empowering retirees to achieve their goals by enhancing their productivity and time management skills.
Cyndi Cummings, President and Founder of LT Senior Services, is also a real estate professional with a focus on serving aging adults. "Decluttering not only creates a safer and more navigable living space for seniors, but it also reduces stress and anxiety, fosters a sense of control, and promotes overall well-being,” said Cyndi. “By letting go of unnecessary items, seniors can enjoy a more organized and peaceful environment, making daily activities easier and more enjoyable."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and are also presented online via Zoom. Upcoming scheduled topics include:
August 13: Decluttering Your Home
September 10: Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy
October 8: Sleep and Aging
November 12: Your Forever Home - Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options
The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings, President and Founder of LT Senior Services, is also a real estate professional with a focus on serving aging adults. "Decluttering not only creates a safer and more navigable living space for seniors, but it also reduces stress and anxiety, fosters a sense of control, and promotes overall well-being,” said Cyndi. “By letting go of unnecessary items, seniors can enjoy a more organized and peaceful environment, making daily activities easier and more enjoyable."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and are also presented online via Zoom. Upcoming scheduled topics include:
August 13: Decluttering Your Home
September 10: Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy
October 8: Sleep and Aging
November 12: Your Forever Home - Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options
The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
LT Senior ServicesContact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Categories