Klavierhaus Announces Summer Jazz Evenings on Tuesdays, Presented by Decibel
New York, NY, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Klavierhaus, renowned for its exquisite pianos and intimate setting, is delighted to announce "Summer Jazz Evenings on Tuesdays," a series of unforgettable jazz experiences presented by Decibel. Beginning July 9, 2024, audiences can enjoy exceptional jazz performances every Tuesday evening.
Event Details:
Dates: Every Tuesday starting July 9, 2024
Times: Two sets at 7:00 PM and 8:30 PM
Location: Klavierhaus, 790 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Tickets: Available at https://decibelpresents.com/book-tickets/
Featured Artists:
Manuel Valera: Acclaimed for his innovative blend of Cuban and contemporary jazz.
James Weidman: Known for soulful melodies and collaborations with jazz greats.
David Kikoski: Celebrated for his virtuosity and genre-bending compositions.
Intimate Setting, Livestream Available
Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of jazz at Klavierhaus' acoustically superb venue. Organizer Charles Carlini expresses his passion: "We aim to create an intimate experience showcasing the beauty of jazz. This series celebrates artistry and the vibrant NYC jazz community." HD Live Streaming will be available for those unable to attend.
About Klavierhaus:
Klavierhaus is a premier destination for piano enthusiasts, offering a curated selection of high-quality pianos and an intimate concert venue.
About Decibel:
Decibel curates exceptional musical experiences across diverse genres. With over 30 years of experience, founder Charles Carlini has brought world-class performances to NYC audiences.
For tickets and more information, visit https://decibelpresents.com/book-tickets/.
Contact
DecibelContact
Charles Carlini
212-235-7015
decibelpresents.com
