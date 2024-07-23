Author Rebecca Griffin’s New Book, “Jesus Said It’s Done (When Your Time Is Up),” Encourages Readers to Place Their Eternal Destinies in God’s Hands
Recent release “Jesus Said It’s Done (When Your Time Is Up)” from Page Publishing author Rebecca Griffin reminds readers that God is the only One who can meet all their spiritual, directional, emotional, physical, and eternal needs.
Mitchellville, MD, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Griffin, who lives in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has completed her new book, “Jesus Said It’s Done (When Your Time Is Up)”: a spiritual work that helps readers understand that God has a purpose and plan for them.
Author Rebecca Griffin has a bachelor’s degree in business management. She has served as a deacon, taught several Bible classes, and is currently teaching on the Gospel Train Prayer Line. One of her favorite scriptures is Ephesians 2:10 (NKJV), “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
Hearing and studying the word of God and walking with him are helping her to discover who she is, whose she is, and what she has in Christ Jesus. She enjoys reading, helping, serving others, and giving God the glory for all the good things that he has done in her life. This is the first time she has written a book, and it has helped her tremendously as she goes through her grieving process. She prays and hopes that her book will be a blessing and a comfort to readers.
Author Rebecca Griffin shares, “Before my brother’s funeral, I asked God to help me to write a poem to my brother, and God woke up the gift that was lying dormant in me, and he showed me how to use it. Glory to God! Over the years I have been encouraged by others to write, and it took the death of my beloved brother to start the process. My study and meditation of God’s word, along with the people that he has put in my life, are helping me to deal with my grieving. The information contained therein goes beyond the grieving process. In March 1995, my father died in my presence. I was devastated, and I grieved for a long time.”
She continues, “At that time I was not saved, and I was spiritually naïve about what the Bible says about all the good things that Jesus had done for me and what I needed to do to have an abundant life on earth and eternal life with him. I didn’t know about what happens to the body when we die and what to expect in the afterlife on this earth. A lot of people don’t like talking about death, but the reality is it’s a part of life. They don’t know what to expect or look forward to when that time comes. If you are saddened by someone whose death is imminent, or grieving because of the loss of your loved one, I pray that you will find comfort and solace in what is contained in this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rebecca Griffin’s inspiring tale aids readers who seek to develop a stronger connection to God.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-affirming work can purchase “Jesus Said It’s Done (When Your Time Is Up)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
