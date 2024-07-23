Author Alicia King’s New Book, "Falling," is a Raw and Emotional Memoir That Refuses to Shy Away from the Darker Aspects of the Author’s Life
Recent release “Falling” from Page Publishing author Alicia King is a compelling and eye-opening memoir that is split into three parts: drugs, falling, and salvation, offering hope to readers experiencing low points in life.
New York, NY, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alicia King has completed her new book, “Falling”: an engaging autobiographical work that follows the author’s journey through the depths of despair into a life of salvation.
Author Alicia King welcomes readers into her inner world, beginning, “So yeah, who knows why a nobody like me has decided to write an autobiography? I mean I’m no David Bowie, but I guess I’m just hoping my story could help people, because—I’ll be real—I’ve gone through a reasonable amount of shit in my life. But if you read this and see I overcame it, and I now wear a smile on my face, you can too. Anyway, that’s enough ranting about me. I have a whole book ranting about me, so enjoy reading about my struggles, or don’t. I don’t know. This book has three parts—drugs, fall, and salvation (DFS). And no, I don’t sell sofas. It’s beds. DFS is a British sofa company by the way, so that was a joke for a fellow Brit, because, oh yeah, I’m British too, so fuck knows why I’ve spelt ‘mom’ the American way in this book? I was also a previous user and smoker of rolling tobacco. What? Rolling smokes comes up in this book a fair bit of the legal and illegal persuasion, so just letting you know beforehand. And, no I didn’t choose to give up, I guess life made me give up. Also, the second thing I said about what my dad said about my weight is an overexaggeration, I think. I’m not sure if either of them said something, but I’m almost certain they did. Either way, when we were talking, I wanted smaller amounts of feed down my peg (I explain what a peg is later) and now we’re not, I’m just not bothered. Eating disorder, gone. Depression, gone. Parents, gone. Also, my parents definitely started giving me cocaine around about the same time they found out about the rape, but it may not have been the specific night they found out. And lastly, I presume they bought me the telly, because who else would’ve bought it? But I have poor memory because of a brain injury. It’s a medical thing. Sue me.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alicia King’s unforgettable tale offers solidarity to readers who are struggling, encouraging them to persevere.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Falling" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
