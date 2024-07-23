Author Brooke Chlebeck Lewis’s New Book, "The Girl Who Curled Pug's Tail," is a Heartfelt Tale That Reveals How Anyone Can Cheer Up and Bloom Again with a Bit of Love

Recent release “The Girl Who Curled Pug's Tail” from Page Publishing author Brooke Chlebeck Lewis is an emotionally stirring tale of a pug who finds himself in a dog rescue shelter, waiting to be adopted. His sadness leaves his curly tail in a useless limp, but after a young girl decides to bring him home, his tail curls once again as he is brought to his new forever home.