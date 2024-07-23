Author Joyce Heath Gagliano’s New Book, "Somewhere an Angel Is…?" is a Heartfelt Memoir Reflecting Upon All That God Has Blessed the Author and Her Husband in Life

Recent release “Somewhere an Angel Is…?” from Covenant Books author Joyce Heath Gagliano is a compelling autobiographical account that follows the lives of the author and her husband through their struggles and triumphs, and how various moments of their lives seemed to be guided by divine intervention.