Author Joyce Heath Gagliano’s New Book, "Somewhere an Angel Is…?" is a Heartfelt Memoir Reflecting Upon All That God Has Blessed the Author and Her Husband in Life
Recent release “Somewhere an Angel Is…?” from Covenant Books author Joyce Heath Gagliano is a compelling autobiographical account that follows the lives of the author and her husband through their struggles and triumphs, and how various moments of their lives seemed to be guided by divine intervention.
Bronx, NY, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Heath Gagliano has completed her new book, “Somewhere an Angel Is…?”: a fascinating memoir containing a series of notable divine interventions occurring within the author’s life, as well as her husband’s, that helped to guide them to a life well lived.
Born and raised in Texas, author Joyce Heath Gagliano became a musician at age three, and started a career as singer-songwriter and studio musician in New York. She earned a master’s degree in English literature in 1983 from Herbert Lehman College, and is still teaching and tutoring at Mercy College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree and graduated cum laude.
Joyce shares, “I had a glorious star-spangled life with my husband, Vinnie Gagliano, as he was well known in the music business when I met him. We worked together, played together, traveled together, laughed and cried together, and fought together, as well as with each other. He was my mate, my lover, and my best friend.
“... It was suggested to me by friends and colleagues that I should write all my memories since I neglected to keep a diary of our exciting lives together. It was brought to my attention so many times, particularly when I would be telling a story about Vinnie, that I decided to at least give it a shot. There is no mistake in seeing God’s hand throughout both of our histories. It was He Who arranged our meeting even though we lived and grew up thousands of miles apart. It was He Who prepared us both for that meeting even though we grew up in two different cultures. It is His angels who carried out His orders in joining not only Vinnie and myself but our two families as well. It has been an exciting and rewarding time, and tracing the Hand of God throughout our journey has been, and still is, more than thrilling.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joyce Heath Gagliano’s new book takes readers on an intimate journey through the author’s past to discover the incredible adventures and experience the author has shared with her husband, all through the incredible grace of the Lord. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, “Somewhere an Angel Is…?” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Somewhere an Angel Is…?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
