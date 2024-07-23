Author Alan Fortin’s New Book, "Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: is It Really About Our Health?" Explores the Intersectionality of Food, Health, and Cancer Prevention
Recent release “Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: Is It Really about Our Health?” from Covenant Books author Alan Fortin explores the link between diet, health, and cancer prevention. With a blend of personal reflection and investigative analysis, Fortin navigates the complexities of food safety, toxic chemicals, GMOs, and the influence of industry and regulatory bodies on the nation’s food choices.
Pike Road, AL, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alan Fortin, who has been diagnosed with three different types of cancers throughout his lifetime, has completed his new book, “Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: Is It Really about Our Health?”: a thought-provoking read that delves into the intricate relationship between diet, health, and cancer prevention, navigating the challenging terrain of food safety, nutritional choices, and their impact on human health.
In “Finding Hope with Cancer,” Fortin confronts the daunting reality of a cancer diagnosis and the questions it raises about diet and lifestyle choices. With a candid approach, the author explores whether the foods people consume everyday are protective against cancer or if they contribute to the disease, pointing to concerns over toxic chemicals, hormones, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the nation’s food supply.
“Looking back at my childhood, I believed all foods were good for you, or at least wouldn’t hurt you,” writes Fortin. “I thought, why would they sell unhealthy food, and why would we buy them? Especially if they could make us sick or worse. As I became older, I realized it’s not entirely about the consumers’ health but profits in the food industry and investors on Wall Street too.
The author continues, “I came to this realization after reading about hormones, as well as genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and pesticides entering the food system. I became sad, disturbed, and disappointed with the FDA, EPA, and to some degree, the financial market on Wall Street since I believe allowing chemicals and modifying food was driven by financial gain and not our health.
“I do not want to scare anyone from eating, but I feel it’s best to be informed so we, the families, can be comfortable and confident with the foods we buy and eat. Like the saying goes, we are what we eat, and our health reflects that.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alan Fortin’s new book not only prompts readers to reevaluate their food choices but also advocates for informed decision-making in a landscape shaped by industry practices and regulatory oversight. Inspired by the author’s own experiences, research, and observations, “Finding Hope with Cancer” is a powerful call to action for families to prioritize food transparency and health-conscious choices in an increasingly complex food system.
Readers can purchase “Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: Is It Really about Our Health?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
