Author Alan Fortin’s New Book, "Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: is It Really About Our Health?" Explores the Intersectionality of Food, Health, and Cancer Prevention

Recent release “Finding Hope with Cancer: Food: Is It Really about Our Health?” from Covenant Books author Alan Fortin explores the link between diet, health, and cancer prevention. With a blend of personal reflection and investigative analysis, Fortin navigates the complexities of food safety, toxic chemicals, GMOs, and the influence of industry and regulatory bodies on the nation’s food choices.