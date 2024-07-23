Author LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.)’s New Book, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942,” Pays Tribute to the Achievements of Black-American Marines

Recent release “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” from Newman Springs Publishing author LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.) is a compelling historical deep dive that sheds light on the struggles and triumphs of Black Americans who served in the Marines and paved the way for future generations.