Author LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.)’s New Book, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942,” Pays Tribute to the Achievements of Black-American Marines
Recent release “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” from Newman Springs Publishing author LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.) is a compelling historical deep dive that sheds light on the struggles and triumphs of Black Americans who served in the Marines and paved the way for future generations.
Swansboro, NC, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.) has completed his new book, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942”: a fascinating read that chronicles the inspiring journeys of Black-American Marines who overcame racial barriers to achieve excellence and leadership roles in the United States Marine Corps and beyond.
Brown writes, “‘Shoulders to Stand On: Marine Corps Heroes from 1942’ takes a historic look at racism in the Marine Corps initially under the leadership of the Corps’ Commandant in WWII who stated in 1941, ‘It is my unwavering intention to tell the General Board up front that, if it ever was a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 Whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would rather have the Whites.’ ‘Shoulders’ tells the compelling stories of 18 Marines who become part of the heritage of Black Americans’ struggle for equality within the United States Marine Corps. The book focuses on male and female Black-American Marines from WWII to today, who successfully overcame racial challenges encountered in their youth and while on active duty in war and peace. These heroes rise to become general officers, US ambassadors, head of NASA, and co-writer of the US Fair Housing Act of 1968.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.)’s engaging tale offers readers a compelling narrative of perseverance, heroism, and the quest for justice through a timely exploration of history and an inspiring testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Poignant and stirring, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” is a tribute to the courage and contributions of Black Marine servicemen, while also serving as a reminder of their enduring legacy and the ongoing struggle for equality within the armed forces and society.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
