Meowstopheles’s New Book, “The Prince and the Delida: The Prince and the Peasant,” Follows a Prince and His Friend as They Navigate Personal Challenges and Dark Secrets
New York, NY, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Meowstopheles has completed their most recent book, “The Prince and the Delida: The Prince and the Peasant”: a charming tale that centers around Prince Lucius, a young prince haunted by a shadowy presence who forms an unlikely friendship with Rar, a half-human peasant boy that finds himself developing feelings for the prince.
“In a mystical world still recovering from a great war, where generations of countless species suffered, a very pretty, albeit apathetic, child prince is haunted by a malicious shadow monster and unable to connect with those around him,” writes Meowstopheles. “As the young prince slowly grows, his eccentric father, the immature king, devises a plan to get his son a friend, and a local festival competition lands a peasant boy the grand prize of the prince himself.
“The peasant boy, Rar, has struggles of his own, being only half human in a society of humans. While being constantly surrounded by those who hate him for being a delida halfling, Rar is shocked, disappointed, and angry when he finds out that his ‘marvelous prize’ is the prince. Rar’s worries of being the prince’s pet quickly fade after he discovers that the cold-seeming prince cares a lot more than he seems, and the two quickly become best friends.
“Prince Lucius and Rar have lots of fun together, even with the Shadow Monster clinging to the prince, and a mysterious Dark Figure following the two around. The Dark Figure appears everywhere and, although more often than not is unseen and unheard by the two boys, seems to have more than a hand involved with the world around them.
“After a massive festering flesh monster attacks, Rar starts to accept the fact that even though Prince Lucius is a boy, he still has feelings for him. But how do you tell your best friend you like them? Especially when everyone knows that princes like princesses, not peasant boys? Then two princes from a neighboring kingdom visit Prince Lucius; is Rar being replaced?
“With social structures, judgmental jesters, worried mothers, and an endlessly disappearing-reappearing Dark Figure, will the two friends manage to stay friends or possibly even find love within their friendship, or will the two end up meeting a fate far worse than death?”
Published by Fulton Books, Meowstopheles’s book delves into themes of identity, acceptance, and the complexities of relationships as Prince Lucius and Rar embark on a life changing adventure. With vibrant storytelling and a richly imagined world, “The Prince and the Delida” will captivate readers with its blend of fantasy and emotional depth as it celebrates the power of friendship and love, transcending boundaries and expectations.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Prince and the Delida: The Prince and the Peasant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
