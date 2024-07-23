Michael C. Massarotti’s New Book, "Beyond Black Gold," Follows an Italian Detective Who Must Confront His Past to Solve a Series of Murder Cases in a Mining Community
Broomfield, CO, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael C. Massarotti has completed his most recent book, “Beyond Black Gold”: a gripping and thought-provoking historical murder mystery that centers around former Italian detective Salvator Caminata, who is given a chance at redemption when he begins investigating a series of murders that have rocked a bustling mining town.
Born and raised in a coal mining camp in Southern Colorado, author Michael C. Massarotti is a career educator who served in a number of roles: classroom teacher, district executive director, university professor, superintendent of schools, and educational consultant focusing on reorganization of PK-12 public education.
“In the latter part of the nineteenth century, a rustic village reminiscent of the Old West transitions to a thriving town,” writes Massarotti. “Discovery of a massive coal field in the area led to the development of a well-designed coal mining camp. The industry had both positive and negative effects: financial impact on the town and surrounding area and unintended consequences for the environment and people.
“The population of the camp is a mixture of ethnic groups all seeking opportunity in a new country. A number of interesting characters reside in the camp. Camp families encounter a number of trials and tribulations during WWII. Not the least was fear for the safety and survival of sons serving in the military.
“Salvatore Caminata, a formerly revered detective in Italy, conducted a careless investigation in his last case that led to a hasty conviction of an innocent person who later was brutally murdered while imprisoned. Caminata chooses to escape disgrace by immigrating to the United States. He finds employment in the county sheriff department that serves the coal camp.
“The mysterious murders of members of a Mexican-American family brings finger-pointing to a number of camp residents, but one person in particular stands out as the likely murderer. As the investigation of the murders twists and turns, Salvatore never forgets the lesson he learned in Italy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael C. Massarotti’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong interest in Old West culture and the transition to twentieth-century America, and serves as a testament to his masterful storytelling, blending historical detail with suspenseful intrigue to create a narrative that resonates long after the final page. Through vivid prose and rich characterization, Massarotti captures the essence of a bygone era while exploring timeless themes of identity, redemption, and the complexities of human nature.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Beyond Black Gold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in a coal mining camp in Southern Colorado, author Michael C. Massarotti is a career educator who served in a number of roles: classroom teacher, district executive director, university professor, superintendent of schools, and educational consultant focusing on reorganization of PK-12 public education.
“In the latter part of the nineteenth century, a rustic village reminiscent of the Old West transitions to a thriving town,” writes Massarotti. “Discovery of a massive coal field in the area led to the development of a well-designed coal mining camp. The industry had both positive and negative effects: financial impact on the town and surrounding area and unintended consequences for the environment and people.
“The population of the camp is a mixture of ethnic groups all seeking opportunity in a new country. A number of interesting characters reside in the camp. Camp families encounter a number of trials and tribulations during WWII. Not the least was fear for the safety and survival of sons serving in the military.
“Salvatore Caminata, a formerly revered detective in Italy, conducted a careless investigation in his last case that led to a hasty conviction of an innocent person who later was brutally murdered while imprisoned. Caminata chooses to escape disgrace by immigrating to the United States. He finds employment in the county sheriff department that serves the coal camp.
“The mysterious murders of members of a Mexican-American family brings finger-pointing to a number of camp residents, but one person in particular stands out as the likely murderer. As the investigation of the murders twists and turns, Salvatore never forgets the lesson he learned in Italy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael C. Massarotti’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong interest in Old West culture and the transition to twentieth-century America, and serves as a testament to his masterful storytelling, blending historical detail with suspenseful intrigue to create a narrative that resonates long after the final page. Through vivid prose and rich characterization, Massarotti captures the essence of a bygone era while exploring timeless themes of identity, redemption, and the complexities of human nature.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Beyond Black Gold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories