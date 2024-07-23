Hunter Frens’s New Book, "The Flames of War: Dythea Dynasty," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel Exploring Sacrifice and Survival Amidst the Harsh Realities of War
Freemont, MI, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hunter Frens, who currently resides in Michigan with his family, has completed his most recent book, “The Flames of War: Dythea Dynasty”: a compelling tale that follows protagonist Fylan, whose journey from anticipation to disillusionment mirrors the harsh realities of war, offering a poignant exploration of sacrifice and resilience in the face of chaos.
“War wasn’t what Fylan had anticipated,” writes Frens. “Every war veteran Fylan had met had seemed excited for the start of the war yet seemed to hate it. Fylan hadn’t understood it then, but he did now.
“The fires of war burned bright and burned all whom it touched. Yet the burns numbed the pain, leaving nothing but a void.
“The lines between victory and defeat, life and death, friend and foe were blurred. For those marching down the path of war, they were all one and the same.”
Published by Fulton Books, Hunter Frens’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of science-fiction, as well as the stories his grandfather often told him of his service during World War II, which helped develop his strong love for anything military-related. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Flames of War: Dythea Dynasty” will captivate audiences and keep the pages turning, inviting readers on a journey through the depths of human resilience and the enduring cost of warfare.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Flames of War: Dythea Dynasty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
