Lisa Preissner’s Newly Released "Who I Am" is a Heartfelt and Encouraging Story for Children
“Who I Am” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Preissner is a touching and inspirational children’s book that explores themes of self-worth, identity, and divine love.
Menasha, WI, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Who I Am”: an empowering narrative that celebrates our identity in God. “Who I Am” is the creation of published author, Lisa Preissner, an elementary school music teacher who has been a worship leader for more than twenty years.
Preissner shares, “Have you ever wondered what God thinks of you? Noble gets to find out in this wonderful story about knowing his worth. Things happen in Noble’s day that make him question his value, but Father God helps him to know how special he is! It doesn’t depend on what happens in your day. It depends on who and what God says you are! Learn how to ask God how He thinks of you and find out for yourself who you are!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Preissner’s new book provides a valuable resource for parents and educators to teach children about self-worth, resilience, and the importance of divine perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Who I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
